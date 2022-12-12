Mark Zuckerberg to David Lauren: How these successful CEOs dress

A CEO or a business tycoon never has an idea about when he’ll be required to be a part of a game-changing meeting or will be thrown in front of a TV camera. What they wear is an extension of not just their image but the company they own. The first impression is the last one and we all know that. Here’s a list of some of the most successful and stylish CEOs and leaders, across a range of businesses and interests. Take a look:

David Lauren

David Lauren is the youngest son of the iconic fashion personality Ralph Lauren. As per the brand’s website, “David is responsible for overseeing the Company’s capabilities to drive brand strength and financial performance across all channels. David leads the Company’s Innovation, Global Marketing, PR, Advertising, Digital Content, Digital Design, and Brand Communications teams. He also acts as a spokesperson and brand ambassador for the Company.” David Lauren is known for carrying formal looks like a pro. In most of the events, he is spotted wearing classy suits with a bow tie.

Sir Richard Branson

Sir Richard Branson is undoubtedly UK’s most successful entrepreneur. He is more popular for his relaxed approach to workwear than for razor-sharp suits. He has aced the art of carrying an open-necked shirt and dressed-down blazer and trousers combination like a pro. Sir Richard Branson is taking casual business wear to new heights.

In an interview with Entrepreneur, he said, “Suits and ties in an office are just another types of uniform, but in an arena where uniforms no longer serve any useful purpose.” Sir Richard added, “At one time they probably showed that the wearer was, at the very least, able to purchase and maintain a fairly expensive piece of fabric. Now, however, in an individualized, interconnected culture, your achievements speak for themselves. The suit and tie is an anachronism.”

Mark Zuckerberg

We cannot skip mentioning Mark Zukerberg, the man behind Facebook. He has always tried to experiment with his fashion choices and is championing the grey T-shirt look. “I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything, except how to best serve this community,” Zuckerberg had said in an interview on his ‘choice minimalist’ wardrobe selections.

That’s not all, we have often seen him in a suit and tie – He knows when to bring out the big guns in suit terms when it matters.

David Beckham

David Beckham, the world-class footballer, is the biggest fashion icon. His fashion choices are synonymous with effortless style. Be it his three-piece suit or a fitted T-shirt and slim-fit jeans, David Beckham has consistently scored with his wardrobe choices.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford needs no introduction when we are discussing style and fashion – He has been acing it for years now. With a suit as his uniform, Tom Ford never fails to impress. He is mostly seen in a black two-button suit with a white shirt underneath, topped off with black leather shoes and his trademark 70s sunglasses.