Marine institute develops product to fight hypertension

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) announced on Tuesday that it had come up with a nutraceutical product from sea to combat hypertension. The product, CadalminTM Antihypertensive extract (CadalminTM AHe), was developed from seaweeds, which are commonly available in the Indian coastal waters and are known for their extraordinary medicinal properties. Bioactive pharmacophore leads from seaweeds were used to develop this product, which can be administered orally to regulate hypertension. Hypertension is one of the risk factors for strokes, heart attacks, heart failure and arterial aneurysm, and is a leading cause of chronic kidney failure. This is the sixth in the series of the nutraceutical products developed by CMFRI. The institute has already developed and commercialised natural products for diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol and hypothyroid. Trilochan Mohapatra, secretary, department of agriculture research and education, and director-general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) released the product at a function held at CMFRI. \u201cThe extract contains 100% natural marine bioactive ingredients from selected seaweeds by a patented technology, and would be made available in 400 mg capsules. This nutraceutical does not have any side-effects as established by detailed preclinical trials. CadalminTM Antihypertensive extract is the only product made by 100% natural marine bioactive ingredients from seaweeds as a natural remedy of hypertension,\u201d said Kajal Chakraborty, senior scientist, CMFRI, who developed the product. A Gopalakrishnan, director, ICAR-CMFRI said that entrepreneurs and start-ups were welcome to upscale and market this product by expression of interest (EoI) with CMFRI. \u201cThe institute is in the process of developing more health products from the underutilised seaweeds. Efforts are on for standardising and promoting seaweed farming all along the Indian coasts as a livelihood option for the coastal communities. This is expected to compensate for the dip in income for the fishermen during lean seasons.\u201d