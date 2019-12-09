March into the future with courage and confidence, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at the Virendra Bhatia Memorial Lecture on ‘The Pillars of Democracy’.

“Look back only to gain the confidence to move ahead,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu stated while delivering a keynote address at the Virendra Bhatia Memorial lecture in New Delhi on Sunday. M. Venkaiah Naidu also stressed the urgent need to introspect about the functioning of the pillars of democracy – legislature, executive and judiciary.

Also Read | Kashi Vishwanath Corridor set to be completed by April 2021

Referring to the significance of Constitution Day that had been observed across the country on November 26, M Venkaiah Naidu stated, “Everyone in society must feel that they have a stake in the development of the nation. That is why on Constitution Day, the Prime Minister and I discussed the importance of doing our duties first, as citizens. The Prime Minister has also given a call ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’. We must transform society. What is required is not mere prosperity.”

“Happiness will come when there is no tension. If you have tension, you cannot pay attention. These are simple things but this has to be remembered, ” he added.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at the Virendra Bhatia Memorial Lecture on ‘The Pillars of Democracy’ organised by Virendra Bhatia Adhivakta Vichar Manch, in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/55G6SNAyZ1 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 8, 2019

We should look back only to gain confidence to move ahead. We should be proactive and forward looking. As a prominent Telugu poet, Gurajada Apparao had said in one of his immortal poems, వెనక చూసిన కార్యమేమోయి?

మంచి గతమున కొంచెమేనోయి

మందగించక ముందు అడుగేయి

వెనుకపడితే వెనకే నోయి! pic.twitter.com/WbcUyHp0OG — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 8, 2019

He further stated, “Challenges are plenty before us. People can become agents of change in our society. There is a need to involve people in decision making and implementation of laws. That is far more effective than any legislation. For instance, discrimination on the basis of community and gender persist. We need to strengthen the moral and cultural fibre of society. In India, women have always been respected. But what is happening now? There is a need to bring about a change in mindset by going back to our values. We call India as ‘motherland’, not fatherland. This is our ‘Mathrubhumi’, this is the importance we give to women in our country. All important rivers in the country are named after women. This reflects the respect that Indian society has always shown to women. What happened now? We have to change the current mindsets today.”

Conveying the need for speedy disposal of pending cases, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu shared his views as follows, “Mere legislation is not enough. Speedy investigation and speedy disposal of cases are essential today. You cannot give instant justice but at the same time, you can’t have constant delays. When everyone in the legislature, executive and judiciary perform responsibilities in a more meaningful, constructive manner, it makes a difference. Mahatma Gandhi’s vision was that the last person is equal to the first – no one is to be first, no one is to be the last.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “There is a renewed interest in India from the global community. They are impressed by our culture, heritage and civilisation. They want to visit India, invest in India. We must strengthen these areas. We must dedicate ourselves to nation-building with more vigour.”

Concluding the address, M Venkaiah quoted a prominent Telugu poet Gurjada Apparao’s verse:

“What is the point in always looking back?

You must look forward and into the future,

You must not slow down, you must not be diffident,

You must march into the future with courage and confidence,

If you don’t, you will be left behind!”

The event brought together dignitaries including Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan, Rakesh Dwivedi, Senior Advocate and Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General for India.