Marathi vs Indori: Will there be a war over Poha’s GI tag too? Read what experts claim

Poha is among one of the most liked breakfasts of India and a classic food of Indore.

If the most preferred breakfast was to be evaluated, the classic Poha (flattened rice) would have been certainly among the top. The breakfast-food which is famous in India has different flavours in a different part of the country. But Indori poha is the one which is well-known across India. Made using soaked flattened rice fried in little oil with spice and veggies, Poha is, also the lifeline of Maharashtra. The food which is very easy to make, and consumes less time is an on the go meal in Mumbai. But Unlike the Mumbai version, the Indori poha is a full meal in itself.

A report published in The India Express suggested that “Poha has recently been in the news as an application made by the Indori Mithai Aur Namkeen Nirmata-Vikreta Vyapari Sangh demanded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Indori Poha. “Other than poha we have sought the tag for three more dishes, which are laung-sev, khatta-meetha mixture and Dahi-ki-shikanji which is unique to Indore,” said Anurag Bothra, secretary of the association.

The Indori Pohe is served with sev and finely chopped onions on top. Usually, the poha is complimented with a spicy gravy poured over it. The Indori poha is heavier than the regular pohe sold in Maharashtra.

Bothra said to The Indian Express that “Claims have not been made on Indore being the birthplace of poha. Rather, the demand was based on the separate character and taste of Indori Poha, and this is what needs to be recognised.

A geographical indication (GI) tag is used to denote the name or sign of products specific to certain geographical locations and helps in attracting more people to the hub of food. Notably, the ingredients used to make a poha define its variety, like simple Kanda-pohe cooked with the help of onions.

The GI tag will give the food much required global attention and help the vendors of Indore. Recently a fight between Kolkata and Orrisa, for GI tag of Rasgulla came to limelight.