Health Minister releases State Food Safety Index, says Centre committed to health security

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has released the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) State Food Safety Index to measure the performance of states across five parameters. He also felicitated the winning state/Union Territory based on the rankings for 2021-22.

Tamil Nadu topped the list among large states. “Among the smaller states, Goa stood first followed by Manipur and Sikkim. Among UTs, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured first, second and third ranks,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion of World Food Safety Day on Tuesday, Mandaviya said the government was committed to ensuring health security and was focussing on primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare. The government is also working on initiatives such as health and wellness centres and strengthening district hospitals under the National Health Mission.

He also praised the FSSAI’s role in ensuring healthy and nutritious food: “…states have an important role in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices.”

On the #WorldFoodSafetyDay, felicitated the winning State/UTs based on the ranking for the year 2021-22 for their impressive performance across five parameters of food safety.



Heartiest congratulations to the winners! pic.twitter.com/tsTYFIZDbJ — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 7, 2022

Mandaviya said India and nutrition were deeply connected, adding that “…a Samruddh Bharat, we need a Swasthya Bharat and for a Swasthya Bharat, we need Swasthya Nagrik.” He highlighted that healthcare in India had seen a holistic development in the last few years.

The minister also felicitated 11 smart cities for winning the EatSmart Cities Challenge. The FSSAI launched the programme last year, in association with the Smart Cities Mission, to motivate Smart Cities to develop a plan that supports a healthy and sustainable food environment through adoption of various Eat Right India initiatives. He also launched various FSSAI initiatives — Eat Right Research Awards and Grants: Phase II and Eat Right Creativity Challenge: Phase III, a school-level competition, and released the logo for Ayurveda Aahar.

On the #WorldFoodSafetyDay, launched the logo for 'Ayurveda Aahar'.



This will help in creating a unique identity of 'Ayurveda Aahar' for easy identification and its proven benefits to improve health & wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/WVunopetIs — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 7, 2022

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke of the need for a multifaceted and multi-stakeholder approach that involved industries, the government machinery, and regulators to ensure food safety and create awareness.

WORLD FOOD SAFETY DAY

June 7 is observed as World Food Safety Day to promote awareness and encourage steps to prevent, detect, and manage foodborne risks. The United Nations set aside the day in 2018 to raise awareness about food safety. Every year, it comes up with a theme that focuses on current and potential challenges to food safety.

Today is #WorldFoodSafetyDay

We all want our food to be safe. And we all want to be healthy https://t.co/j2tOoQeRyb pic.twitter.com/9JV6zFwoKu — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 6, 2022

The theme for World Food Safety Day, 2022, was ‘Safer Food, Better Health’.