Rs 58 crore mansion to Rs 24 crore cars: Most expensive things owned by Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, a soccer legend, is one of the best players of all time. The seven-time record winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or became the first footballer to be awarded the Laureus Award for Best Sportsman of the Year award in 2020. He has lifted multiple trophies throughout his career and set multiple playing records that might remain unbroken for a long time.

Lionel Messi is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world and has a net worth of $400,000,000 and an annual salary of $43,000,000. Messi can afford an extravagant life. Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by Lionel Messi.

Mansion In Barcelona

Lionel Messi is from Argentina, but he lived in Spain for most of his life. We all are aware that he is the greatest player of Barcelona FC, so it makes sense he invested in this mansion that costs $7,000,000. Situated in Castelldefels, Messi lives in this mansion with his wife and two children. The terrace has a privileged view of the Catalan hills and the Mediterranean Sea.

Also Read Here’s why billionaires and members of the Emirati royal family are not able to buy a Rolex of their choice

Most expensive car

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not just rivals on the field, but both of them also love cars. In 2016, the two soccer players attended an auction where they wanted to buy a 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti driven by Sterling Moss in the 1958 Cuban Grand Prix.

As per reports, the final bid was nearly $35,000,000, and Lionel Messi was responsible for the final bid. However, he never confirmed the news.

Car Collection

The Argentine footballer owns a ‘legendary Ferrari’ but that’s not the only car in his garage. As per The Sun, Lionel Messi has a car collection that is worth over $3,000,000. The player is often seen driving a Mini Cooper. He also owns a rare Pagani Zonda, which is worth $1,850,000, a Maserati GranTurismo that costs approximately $123,000, a Ferrari F43 Spider that costs over $200,000, an Audi R8 V10 that is worth over $100,000 and more.

A Private Jet

As per Business Insider, Lionel Messi rented a private jet that had “a kitchen, two bathrooms, and 16 seats that were folded to make eight beds.” The customized jet also had the number 10 on its tail. It was evaluated at $15,000,000.

A Private Yacht

Recently, Lionel Messi rented a yacht and as per The Sun, it was evaluated at nearly $50,000 per week. The lavish yacht had four rooms and could host ten people. It also had a master suite, a VIP stateroom, and two twin cabins.

Clothes

Lionel Messi has an incredible fashion sense. He often selects distinguished and unique outfits when he goes to events. Some of his clothes cost thousands of dollars. In 2018, Lionel Messi wore a tailored suit that cost approximately $5,000.