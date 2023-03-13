Manoj Modi’s life, education, net worth, career and more: All about Mukesh Ambani’s right-hand

Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani’s right hand and the man behind the soaring success of all multi-billion dollar deals at Reliance is known for his exceptional negotiation skills. He is Mukesh Ambani’s batchmate and the two are friends since their college days at Mumbai’s University Department of Chemical Technology.

Let’s find out more about Manoj Modi, the invisible force behind Reliance Industries.

Who is Manoj Modi?

In the early 1980s, Manoj Modi joined Reliance. Back then Mukesh Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani was leading the company. After working with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for decades now, Manoj Modi is now working closely with Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

Manoj Modi’s role in Reliance

While Manoj Modi did not hold any impressive designation at Reliance, he is the man behind Jio’s famous deal with social media giant Facebook in April 2020. When the world was battling the deadly coronavirus, Akash Ambani-led Jio Platforms managed to ink a Rs 43,000 crore deal with Facebook.

Manoj Modi’s net worth and assets

Manoj Modi likes to be away from all the limelight and not much information is available about his net worth, Mukesh Ambani gifted him a 22-storey building in 2022. The 1.7 lakh square feet house at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai, has been estimated to cost around Rs 1,500 crore, as per Magicbricks.com. The first seven floors of this luxurious mansion are reserved for car parking.