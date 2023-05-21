Manoj Bajpayee skips dinner: Is it the right way to lose weight? Know here

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that he has been skipping dinner for almost 13-14 years. He mentioned that his grandfather’s fitness levels motivated him to follow his habits. While he initially began with just tasting the food to manage his weight, he eventually stopped having dinner altogether.

Manoj Bajpayee’s doctor asked him to have an early last meal. He admitted that his diet pattern is very similar to intermittent fasting. He eats between 9 am to 3 pm.

What is intermittent fasting?

If you are following intermittent fasting – You are allowed to eat during a time frame while fasting for the rest. While the diet can help in losing weight, there are chances of getting chronic conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

What are the benefits of Intermittent fasting?

It modifies the function of hormone levels and allows the stored body fat to access and initiate important cellular repair processes.

Lower insulin levels, higher HGH levels, and increased amounts of norepinephrine (noradrenaline) speed up the breakdown of body fat.

It’s beneficial for insulin resistance.

Intermittent fasting can reduce inflammation in the body.

Side Effects of Intermittent Fasting

You may experience increased hunger due to lower calorie intake.

You might get a headache.

You may feel constipated.

Diarrhea, nausea, and bloating are some of the basic symptoms of intermittent fasting.