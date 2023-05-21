scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Manoj Bajpayee skips dinner: Is it the right way to lose weight? Know here

Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that he skips dinner. Know everything about intermittent fasting here:

Written by FE Lifestyle
Manoj Bajpayee, Manoj Bajpayee diet, Manoj Bajpayee fitness, Manoj Bajpayee skip dinner, Manoj Bajpayee films, Manoj Bajpayee bollywood. Manoj Bajpayee Bandaa, Manoj Bajpayee news, Manoj Bajpayee net worth, lifestyle
Know everything about Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's fitness routine

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that he has been skipping dinner for almost 13-14 years. He mentioned that his grandfather’s fitness levels motivated him to follow his habits. While he initially began with just tasting the food to manage his weight, he eventually stopped having dinner altogether. 

Manoj Bajpayee’s doctor asked him to have an early last meal. He admitted that his diet pattern is very similar to intermittent fasting. He eats between 9 am to 3 pm.

Also Read

What is intermittent fasting?

If you are following intermittent fasting – You are allowed to eat during a time frame while fasting for the rest. While the diet can help in losing weight, there are chances of getting chronic conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

Also Read

What are the benefits of Intermittent fasting?

It modifies the function of hormone levels and allows the stored body fat to access and initiate important cellular repair processes.

Lower insulin levels, higher HGH levels, and increased amounts of norepinephrine (noradrenaline) speed up the breakdown of body fat.

It’s beneficial for insulin resistance.

Also Read

Intermittent fasting can reduce inflammation in the body.

Side Effects of Intermittent Fasting

You may experience increased hunger due to lower calorie intake.

You might get a headache.

You may feel constipated.

Diarrhea, nausea, and bloating are some of the basic symptoms of intermittent fasting.

More Stories on
My Leisure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-05-2023 at 08:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market