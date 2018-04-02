Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow Communications

Manish Bhatt

*On my bookshelf

I am currently reading Odd visions and Bizarre Sights by Simon Bond. Next on my list is another one by the same author, 101 Uses for a Dead Cat.

* A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I would pick Bhavni Bhavai — a film by Ketan Mehta and Bharat Ek Khoj — the TV series by Shyam Benegal.

*If not in this profession, I would have been a ..

Lyricist

* My wanderlust

The Galápagos Islands, Republic of Ecuador. The islands are known for their vast number of endemic species that were studied by Charles Darwin during the second voyage of HMS Beagle, and his observations and collections contributed

to the inception of Darwin’s theory of evolution by means of natural selection.

* Indulgence is…

Vaghareli dahi wali bhakhri.