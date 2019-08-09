Man vs Wild with PM Modi: New trailer show’s Prime Minister’s jungle adventure with Bear Grylls

PM Modi will be seen in a jungle adventure along with Bear Grylls in Discovery’s Man Vs Wild.

Man vs Wild: Prime Miniter Narendra Modi is set to feature in Discovery channel’s prominent TV show Man vs Wild. The news of him featuring in an episode of jungle adventure series went viral last week. A new trailer of Man Vs Wild featuring PM Modi was released on Friday, August 9 by Discovery Channel. The new trailer is four minutes long and consists of more elaborated scenes where PM Modi can be seen talking about his experiences, his teachings and about the country’s flora and fauna. PM Modi also talked about making the country more cleaner in the new trailer. Earlier on July 29, a 46-second long promo was released which created anticipation amongst fans and made headlines. Though, this move of PM Modi is also being criticised by many.

The full episode of Discovery channel’s Man vs Wild where PM Modi will be seen in a jungle adventure along with Bear Grylls will be aired in India on August 12 at 9 PM. The episode is about Bear Grylls uncovering the adventurous side of the leader of the world’s largest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while they take on an epic adventure across India’s wilderness. This episode of Man vs Wild was shot in the jungles of the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

In the new trailer, PM Modi and Bear Grylls can be seen in multiple dialogues and both used their mother tongue. Prime Miniter has used Hindi in maximum dialogues. In a scene of the trailer, Bear Grylls hands over a spear to PM Modi and suggests him to use if encountered a tiger or a wild animal to which the PM refuses by saying that this is against his teachings and principles and all he can do is hold this spear for him while exploring the Jungle. In another dialogue, PM answers a question of Bear Grylls about how to make the country cleaner to which PM says this has to done by a collective effort of people of India. He also mentioned Mahatma Gandhi while talking about cleanliness.

Though, the new trailer didn’t have many adventurous scenes and lacked the enthusiasm of Bear Grylls adventurer spirit. But, it is seen as a good effort by the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy to spread awareness about the environment, wildlife and cleanliness.