PM Modi with Bear Grylls’ in Discovery’s Man Vs Wild: Here’s everything you need to know about the show

The general format of each episode of the show is the premise that Bear Grylls is left stranded in a remote region or forest with his film crew.
PM Modi with Man Vs Wild: PM Modi embraces his love for wildlife and nature! Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature on the Discovery channel’s internationally acclaimed wildlife adventure series Man Vs Wild. The survival television show is hosted by Bear Grylls. The host tweeted the promo of the episode which will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is scheduled to air on August 12 at 9 PM. The much-awaited episode is said to be shot in Uttarakhand’s wildlife sanctuary Jim Corbett National Park. While the show has now gripped everyone’s attention with PM Modi’s appearance, here are a few interesting facts that one must know about the long-running wildlife survival show:
Man Vs Wild – Interesting facts at a glance:
- Man Vs Wild was first aired on November 10, 2006, after the telecast of a pilot episode titled as ‘The Rockies’ on March 10, 2006. It also goes by other names like Born Survivor: Bear Grylls, Ultimate Survival, Survival Game. The show has witnessed a huge viewership base from several countries across the globe
- The general format of each episode of the show is the premise that Bear Grylls is left stranded in a remote region or forest with his film crew. Each episode is a visual document of all his efforts to survive and to find a way back to civilization, which usually requires an overnight shelter of some kind. The journey is mostly through wild terrain including jungles, forests or similar non-urban areas
- The show has been running for as many as seven seasons with 73 episodes and 10 special episodes. The running time of each episode is 45 minutes and each episode takes about 7-10 days to shoot
- Bear Grylls usually undergoes two days of intensive survival briefings before every episode and spends time on the location prior to dropping in. He goes through all the special traits of the location and also gets briefed on the local conditions, flora and fauna by local rangers and also from a local bushcraft expert. On the program, he is followed by a cameraman and a sound engineer
- Following criticism around some of the scenes being misleading, the show explicitly claimed that host Bear Grylls’ experience is not one of an unaided solo survival. During the episode, he is often directly addressing the production team, including the cameraman, and this makes it clear that he is receiving an element of back-up
- Earlier, in the year 2015, Bear Grylls appeared with the then President of United States Barack Obama on NBC’s reality show Running Wild. The duo trekked in the forests of Alaska and the episode went on to become one of the highest viewed episodes on the channel. Bear Grylls has been famous for testing celebrities for challenges and leads them towards adventure sports and wild activities
- The upcoming episode featuring PM Modi on a wildlife adventure with Bear Grylls will offer a great opportunity to showcase the country’s rich environmental heritage to the world and will also stress on the important message of environment conservation.
