Man Vs Wild: Discovery’s show featuring PM Modi shatters worldwide records!

The episode of Man vs Wild featuring PM Modi was aired in almost 150 countries.

Discovery’s adventure show Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls featuring PM Modi has become the most trending televised event globally. The television event as of now has received as much as 3.6 billion social impressions and with this, it broke the record of Super Bowl 53 and left it behind. Super Bowl 53 had 3.4 billion social impressions. The episode of Man vs Wild featuring PM Modi was aired in almost 150 countries. In the recent episode of Man vs Wild, PM Modi travelled across the jungle of Jim Corbett National Park on an 8 km long trail with Bear Grylls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on creating awareness about the conservation of the country’s flora and fauna. Jim Corbett National Park is home to as much as 250 endangered Bengal Tigers. The number of impressions that the show received clearly depicts the popularity of PM Modi and Bear Grylls across the globe.

The host of Discovery’s Man vs Wild and a well-known adventurer, in a tweet, wrote ” Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions is now behind. Thank you, everyone, who tuned in!”

That data that suggest this mark has been taken from the Twitter trends of August 12 and Meltwater Private Limited. Bear, while writing about it thanked all those who tuned in to watch PM Modi sharing a wonderful experience with him. The show went on air in India on August 12 at 9 PM IST. During the show, PM Modi also shared valuable memories related to his life.

Bear Grylls in reaction to the episode with PM Modi has said that it was an amazing experience to spend time out in the wild with the leader of world’s largest democracy. “What PM Modi shared here was mind-blowing. Together we all can protect the planet, promote peace and encourage a Never Give Up spirit,” said Bear Grylls.

Earlier, PM has urged people to watch the show in order to know more about the flora and fauna of India. He had also said that it would create interest among the global audience to explore the diversity of India.