Man Vs Wild: Bear Grylls reveals how vegetarian PM Modi survived the jungle

Man Vs Wild host, Bear Grylls shared his experience with PM Modi.

Man Vs Wild with PM Modi: In a matter of few hours, Discovery’s Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be aired in almost 180 countries. Bear Grylls, while sharing his experience with PM Modi said “Being vegetarian has nothing to do with surviving in the jungles.” The Man Vs Wild show host on Saturday talked about the aforementioned episode. The professional adventurer while talking about his experiences with PM Modi said that India is a beautiful country but individualistic efforts are required to keep it clean and pollution-free.

In a video released by ANI on Twitter, Bear Grylls said that “PM Modi is vegetarian, so there was going to be no eating of grubs or anything. Even though if you are a vegetarian, there is absolutely no difficulty in the wild, you can survive very well-off berries, roots and plants. Also, as PM Modi has spent his younger years in the wild, so he was very comfortable with that.”

He further talked about India and its environment and said that “India is a remarkable and beautiful country with so much beauty that you’ve got to protect. But it comes down always to the individual. Little things like don’t litter, support initiatives that reduce plastic, or protect the environment or promote conservation.”

READ: Man vs Wild with PM Modi: New trailer show’s Prime Minister’s jungle adventure with Bear Grylls

The show host, Bear Grylls was talking from Wales in the United Kingdom. He further talked about his experiences on Man Vs Wild with world leaders and the message such episodes convey. “ I’ve had a huge privilege of taking the President of the United States of America, Barak Obama on a trip to Alaska a few years ago, what was similar between former US President Obama & PM Modi was that they were there for the same purpose. Both wanted to convey the message that we have to protect the environment,” said Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls.

Bear Grylls is a well-known adventurer and is known for his ideas of survival in most dangerous places in the world. The adventurer is famous for hosting Discovery’s Man Vs Wild which is a television programme about survival in the jungle.