Man delivers résumé dressed as delivery agent; Not so cool, says Zomato

It is not a regular occurrence that a Zomato delivery personnel goes about handing their résumés instead of a food package. Bengaluru man Aman Khandelwal did exactly that as he went about, dressed in full Zomato uniform, to deliver his résumé to startups in the city.Finding a job can be difficult, especially in the post-pandemic scenario. Now that the economy is picking up, many are looking to start afresh, especially those laid off during the pandemic. With competition so high, there is a need to stand out amid thousands of résumés that companies get every day.

And Khandelwal did exactly that when he dropped by in a Zomato uniform to deliver his résumé through delivery boxes. Khandelwal shared his story on LinkedIn, where he wrote: “Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my résumé in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of start-ups.”

He also shared a picture of the delivery box containing pastries with a note that read: “Most of the résumés end up in trash but mine in your belly.”

Hey Aman, hope your 'gig' landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution – top of the line, impersonation – not so cool. — zomato care (@zomatocare) July 4, 2022

Khandelwal, who holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the Institute of Management Development and Research, also revealed that he was looking for an internship in Product Management or the role of a Management Trainee.

The stunt, however, left social media divided. While users found the man’s action innovative, many pointed out that the technique was used by Lukas Yla in 2016 — US-based marketing specialist who dressed up as a delivery agent to deliver his résumé inside a doughnut box. Several users also pointed to the security aspect of his stunt.

Zomato itself weighed in on the matter. In reply to Khandelwal’s post on Twitter, Zomato wrote from its official account: “Hey Aman, hope your ‘gig’ landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution – top of the line, impersonation – not so cool.”