Mamata Banerjee urges people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 regulations during the festive season

Banerjee, who was speaking after a cabinet meeting, said “I ask everybody to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols
during the festive season. There are instance of community transmission of COVID-19 and also the contagion becoming air borne.”
State Chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said measures are being taken bring down the cost of coronavirus tests and treatment.
