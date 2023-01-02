Makki Ki Roti and Sarso Ka Saag to Peas and Oranges… How Indians celebrate winter through food

With the sun a little softer, the breeze a little cooler, and markets loaded up with freshness of colourful vegetables, a fall in body temperature enhances the appetite and sensation of hunger. At the end of each year, India celebrates winters through its diverse cuisine culture, creating a warm and comfortable delight. Sarita Bazaz, one of the first woman entrepreneur in the catering industry offers a multitude of seasonal delicacies that can be consumed and savoured in this cold weather to stay warm and healthy.

Throughout the winter, oranges are regarded as slices of the sun on the plate and are often available in large quantities at a lower cost than during the off-season. Peeling a fresh, juicy orange or pouring a glass of orange juice can be a quick way to add a unique flavour and a boost of health benefits to winter meals. Fresh oranges are also high in fibre, calcium, potassium, and vitamins.

Sugarcane is also quite pleasant in the winter since it thoroughly hydrates the body, which may be depleted as a result of less water consumption during the colder months. The most adaptable winter veggies include carrots, beets, and tomatoes. They can be eaten in a variety of ways and give numerous health benefits when included in the diet. Given that they are high in several health-beneficial components, they are potential substitutes for cold-weather nutrition, whether eaten raw or juiced.

Winter is all about savouring fresh, juicy peas pods rather than the frozen peas we intake in the summer. These peas have significant vital nutrients, especially during this time of year. Cooking a deliciously healthy food with great body-warming effects, such as the evergreen bajra, is a good option in the winter. In addition to being warm, it is popular because it digests slowly, making one feel fuller for longer periods of time. Make the most of this gluten-free meal in whatever shape you prefer—roti, khichdi, khakra, or fritters.

Jowar, Makki, and Ragi are three winter millets that are effective for one’s health. As these millets and grains have therapeutic potential and promote well-being, incorporating them into a healthy diet can be a wise choice. These millets are commonly known as ‘Poonkh’ and ‘Hudha’ in Gujarat and Maharashtra, where they are mostly grown. Along with the differences in names, each culture has its own way of presenting and consuming them. In Gujarat, they are seasoned with lemon and a few masalas before being topped with a type of sev, a regional specialty. At the same time, they are usually served with ‘thecha,’ a dry peanut chutney in Maharashtra.

When discussing food culture, how can sweets be overlooked? In the winter, delicious milk-based treats are always more popular. Daulat ki chaat is an ethereal treat created with milk and dew from a cold winter moonlight night. Even today, traditional makers of the delicacy work through the night to whip up large pots of milk into a delicate froth while richly garnishing it with nuts and silver foil. The end product is a decadent yet light dessert with a nutty flavour and frothy melt-in-your-mouth softness. The dish is even more popular in Kanpur and Banaras, where it is known as Malaiyo and Makkhan, respectively.

Our society has been conditioned to be knowledgeable of all seasonal changes and to look for opportunities to celebrate them with the suited food. It would be simple to identify many more winter delicacies, but it would be crucial to try to comprehend how the social and cultural landscape around us, at both the micro and macro levels, responds to the external environment through regional meals.

Here wishing everyone a well-fed winter!