Make a house your home: Home-Décor pieces that are a must-have

Your home is your canvas, and you are the artist. Home decoration is an art and achieving the creative aesthetic that best reflects you as a person is essential. Whether you move into a new place or giving you old place a brand new look, searching for those perfect pieces that matches your aesthetic can be a tiring task.

From rugs to a centre piece, choosing the right accessories for your place can help make it stand out and every minute details counts. Decorating your house does not always require to burn a hole in your pocket, from a rustic look to a minimalist aesthetic you can achieve it all under a budget. Building a home will require a lot of patience and energy.

To make it easier for you we have a list of must-have home decor items items that are essential in creating your happy place:

The first step to creating or redesigning your home is to figure out the aesthetic you want- light coloured furnitures, to wooden floors, colour of the walls everything needs to be well-thought and envisioned. Creating a moodboard for the same will make your task easier.

A comfortable sofa

A sofa set up in your living room where you can laze around on your weekend binge watching your favourite shows is a must. A comfortable sofa for unwinding, cuddling, or reading a book makes any house feel complete. Your perfect sofa should be durable and withstand moving or remodelling. Additionally, the colour should coordinate with the rest of your home. You should take your space’s dimensions into account while selecting a comfortable sofa. A couch that extends too far into the kitchen from the living room can look out of place.

Rugs and Mats

Small rugs and mats on the floor can radically change the feel of your house. To add more depth and texture, simply place a welcome mat at your entrance. A rug beneath the coffee table will give it a complete look. Alternately, you might place a little mat in the kitchen beside the sink to unify the space. Jute rugs are in trend right now, you can also use patterned depending on your overall aesthetic. You can opt for mats and rugs from Sapana Carpet-Mats.

Wall Art

Put your creative caps on for this. Your wall decor can be as imaginative as you like, it is the perfect way to bring out the real you. Wall art encompasses much more than just framed paintings, though you can pick up pieces from art galleries or auctions. There are other options too from framed images, drawings, posters, to tapestries which will give the entire room a character. You can opt for handcrafted metal artifacts from Vedas Exports.

Houseplants

A decor that not only looks good but also helps in improving the health of your living rooms. Indoor plants come with decorative as well as other uses like air purification, money plant is believed to bring in good fortune. They are available in local nurseries or online sites and come in various shapes, sizes and colours. If you have a pet at home make sure you buy the ones that are not harmful to them. Indoor plants do not require much sunlight, and occasional watering and repotting. A touch of greenery can never go wrong! You should checkout Westside India Store for planters and flower pots.

Modish coffee table

A piece that sits in the centre and demands all the attention. There are so many different styles and dimensions available for coffee tables that you may select from to match your interior design goals. Choose a table that meets all of your requirements for material, colour, form, and size. You may place a vase of flowers or keep it simple with one exquisite piece. It can be a chic, modern or glamorous.

The perfect lighting

Your living room can get that wow factor just with the perfect lighting. It can be elevated with a glistening chandelier over your dining table or a modern pendant hanging above your kitchen island. These striking lighting fixtures will attract the eye right away and give your house a touch of luxury. Simple statement pieces like wall sconces, strip lights, floor lamps, and table lamps are also an option. You can also go with led strip lights behind cabinets or television, this will add that extraordinary touch to the place.

A leather bar

A handcrafted bar on wheels is the right way to kick off your evenings! Take the party outside in style with this classically designed, mobile trolley as a perfect accompaniment to your social evenings. You can buy a leather bar from Three Sixty.

Scented Candles

Candles radiate warmth, energy and creates a calm atmosphere. And what’s better than entering a room that smells of flowers or fresh sea breeze. Scented candles have grown to be a cult favourite as they not only add to your decor but also makes your home smell heavenly. They are available in a variety of shapes, scents, choose the one that best suits your palate.

Cushions and Throw Blanket

For any colour scheme or interior motif, there are countless possibilities to pick from and have an affordable price range.

You can use them on beds, couches, benches, sofas, and chairs. It will elevate the room, making it look more attractive, whether you choose vibrant colours and patterns or neutral tones. To compliment your cushions you can add a throw blanket spread out on couches, the foot of beds, or folded over benches. Whatever adds the right dimension to your home, whether you hang them over chairs or drape them over a basket. They provide style, comfort, and colour to any area, and you can replace them as the seasons change to keep the space cosy and in style!

Personal Pieces

What is home if not a space that truly yours and your loved ones’? Adding personal accents like reflect you, your likes and visions is important. Turning a house into a home requires that extra care and personal touch.

So get creative and design a home that you can call your humble abode.