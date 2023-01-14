Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2023 Recipes: How to make Avial, Samai, and other dishes for the festivals

Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2023 Recipes: As the harvest season draws near, preparations are afoot to celebrate it through the Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Bihu festivities. Makar Sankranti marks the end of the long winter nights. It is believed that the new harvest is celebrated at this festival. In Tamil Nadu, the harvest season is marked through the Pongal festival. To make the festivals more joyous, here are a few traditional recipes you should try at home to add more happiness to the celebrations.
Avial by W Marriott, Mumbai
Ingredients
¼ cup – Carrots
¼ cup – Potatoes
¼ cup – Green beans
¼ cup – Eggplant
¼ cup- Yam
¼ cup – Pumpkin
2 – Drum sticks
1 – Raw banana
1 tbsp – Tamarind pulp
½ cup – Fresh grated coconut
1 stick – Curry leaves
1 tsp – Mustard seeds
To taste – Salt
2 tbsp – Coconut oil
To taste – Turmeric Powder
1 tsp – Cumin seeds
2 – Green chilies
Method
Mix grated coconut, green chilli, cumin seeds and turmeric powder and blend to make a smooth paste.
Boil all the vegetables.
In a pan, heat coconut oil, and add mustard seeds. Once they crackle, add curry leaves.
Add vegetables, sauté and add coconut paste to it.
Add salt to taste and mix well. Cover the pan and cook the vegetables on slow heat for 10 minutes.
Serve hot.
Sakkarai Pongal by Chef Solomon, Dakshin, Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi
INGREDIENTS
½ cup / 100 gm – Rice
½ cup / 100 gm – Moong dal
2 ½ cups / 600 ml – Water
1 cup / 200 gms – Jaggery, grated
8 no – Green cardamom, crushed
4 Tbs / 60 gm – Ghee
2 Tbs / 30 gm – Raisin
2 Tbs / 30 gm – Cashewnut
METHOD
Wash rice and dal separately and keep aside.
In a vessel, bring to boil 480 ml / 2 cups of water. Add washed moong dal, stirring occasionally cook till half has done.
Add the washed rice, mix well and allow to cook till done on low heat.
In a separate vessel melt jaggery in 120 ml of water and strain.
Add the melted and strained jaggery to the cooked mixture of rice and dal. Mix well.
Heat ghee in a pan, toss in Cashewnut, stir fry for a minute and toss in the cardamom and sultanas.
Stir fry till golden and add to the rice-dal mixture. Mix well.
Offer the ‘neivedyam’ to God and share it with family and friends.
Pongal Arancini with Tomato Pachdi by Shankar Tajne, Executive Sous Chef, Hotel Centre Point
Ingredients
Rice 100gm
Yellow Moong Dal 20gm
Ghee 20gm
Black Pepper Whole 5gm
Cashew Broken 10gm
Jeera Whole 3gm
Chopped Green Chilli 5gm
Curry Leaves 3gm
Ginger Chopped3gm
Turmeric Pdr 1gm
Salt To Taste
Bread Crumb for Coating
Oil (For Frying) 500Ml
For Tomato Pachadi
Tomato 50gm
Oil 20 Ml
Whole Jeera 3gm
Whole Coriander 3gm
Chopped Garlic 3gm
Red Chilli Whole 2gm
Green Chopped Chilli 3gm
Curry Leaves2gm
Salt to Taste
Turmeric 1gm
Coriander Pdr 1gm
Kashmiri Chilli Pdr 1gm
Jeera Pdr 1gm
For Topping
Oil 2Ml
Mustard Seed 2Gm
Jeera Whole 1Gm
Red Chilli whole 1Gm
Curry Leaves 1Gm
METHOD
Soak rice and dal for at least 30 minutes. Now cook rice and dal together till cooked.
Now heat ghee in a saucepan then add jeera, black pepper, and cashew nut and saute it till golden.
Now add green chili, curry leaves, Tumeric powder, chopped ginger, and salt, and cook it for 2 min.
Now add dal & rice mix into the sauted masala and mix it well and cook for 5-6 min.
Now cool the mixture and make small rice dal balls and coat it with bread crumbs. Now heat oil and deep fry rice dal balls for 2min.
For tomato pachadi heat oil then add jeera, garlic, coriander, tomato, red chilli, turmeric, green chilli, red chilli pdr, curry leaves, coriander pdr, jeera pdr,salt and stirr well.
Now Grind it in mixer and make puree as per recipe.
For topping saute musterd seed , jeera, chilli, curry leaves in oil till golden color and cool it.
Serve hot pongal arancini with tomato pachadi
Little Millet (Samai) by Jaffar Ali, Executive Chef, The Gateway Hotel IT Expressway Chennai
Ingredients
• Little millet 150 gm
• Moong dal 30 gm
• Peppercorn whole 5 gm
• Whole jeera 5 gm
• Olive oil (or any other oil) 25 ml
• Ginger 10 gm
• Curry leaf 5 gm
• Salt 15 gm
• Water 500 ml
Method
1. Wash the rice, dal and add 500 ml of water and boil it separately.
2. Prepare a tempering with whole jeera, whole peppercorn, curry leaf, and ginger.
3. Add the rice, and dal to this mixture and cook well. Check to season.
4. Garnish with curry leaves.