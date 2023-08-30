Maintaining Boundaries: 7 steps to protect your mental health at work

Mental illness affects a significant portion of the population, causing emotional and mental distress that can affect a person’s ability to function effectively in various aspects of life including in the work environment. Symptoms of mental health concerns can manifest in different ways, such as confusion, low mood, excessive fears, withdrawal, mood swings, and difficulty coping with daily stress related to work or personal life. Furthermore, stress can also manifest as physical ailments, highlighting the interconnectedness of your mental and physical well-being. Excessive stress can trigger a range of physical and mental ailments, making it essential to address the psychological roots of these issues.

In today’s fast-paced world, where individuals spend a significant amount of time in the workplace, the impact of work-related stress on mental health cannot be ignored. The long hours and multiple stressors can contribute to anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and other mental health difficulties. Additionally, there can often be interference from nosy colleagues who want to intrude into your personal life. To deal with this, workplaces should adopt an approach that prioritises the holistic well-being of both employers and employees. To understand it further, we got in touch with Dr. Sameer Malhotra, Director and Head – Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, Max Multi Specialty Centre, Saket. Here’s what he has to say:

1. Keep your professional and personal life separate

Dealing with colleagues who interfere in your personal life can be challenging, affecting your productivity, motivation, and overall mental health. To effectively deal with this kind of situation, it is crucial to establish and maintain healthy and clear boundaries. Avoid discussing personal matters in the workplace to maintain a professional demeanor and preserve a clear separation between your private and professional life. This includes avoiding answering uncomfortable questions about your personal life and redirecting the conversation to work-related topics, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a professional environment that respects your privacy and mental well-being.

2. Concentrate on work and remain focused

Channel all your energy into your work and maintain focus on your daily tasks. Demonstrating discipline, time management, and hard work reflects your professionalism and discourages personal interference. Colleagues who interfere in personal matters are less likely to intrude when they see your dedication to your work. By keeping these aspects distinct, you can create a healthier work-life balance and protect your privacy as well as your mental well-being.

3. Always maintain a positive body language

Non-verbal cues play a significant role in communication and help in establishing personal boundaries. Maintaining a positive body language that exudes confidence and assertiveness such as standing tall, making eye contact, and using appropriate gestures can deter colleagues from crossing personal boundaries.

4. Avoid impulsive judgments and quick reactions

When faced with interference, respond thoughtfully instead of reacting impulsively. Take a moment to assess the situation and respond calmly. Thoughtful responses allow you to maintain control over the conversation and set a precedent for respectful communication.

5. Avoid engaging in office gossip

Refrain from participating in discussions that involve spreading rumours or discussing personal matters of colleagues in the workplace. Instead, focus on cultivating positive and productive relationships by engaging in professional conversations and fostering a supportive work environment that respects privacy and encourages mutual respect. By avoiding office gossip, you can maintain your professionalism and better safeguard your personal boundaries.

6. Set healthy professional boundaries from the beginning

Set clear expectations regarding personal space and privacy from the onset of your professional relationships with your colleagues and work friends. Maintain a friendly yet professional demeanour to help colleagues understand and respect your boundaries. Being approachable and open to collaboration, but also maintaining a level of professionalism while refraining from oversharing private information signals your commitment to personal boundaries.

7. Politely assert yourself

When confronted with uncomfortable questions about your personal life, it is important to handle them assertively and protect your privacy. It is absolutely crucial to politely assert your boundaries by acknowledging the question but firmly declining to answer. Politely transitioning the discussion to a relevant project, task, or professional subject is another effective strategy that you can use. Being firm and consistent will command respect from your colleagues and discourage further interference in your personal life.

While the discussion on mental health has increased, it is equally essential to focus on maintaining mental well-being specifically within the workplace. A person cannot be expected to be productive if they are not physically and mentally fit. By implementing measures to overcome work-related difficulties, increasing job satisfaction, and providing a platform for individuals to address their concerns, organisations can create a conducive environment for mental health.