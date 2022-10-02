Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Inspirational quotes by Father Of The Nation that would compel you to walk the path of ‘Gandhigiri’

“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”
– Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi ‘Bapu’
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated across the world and this year’s celebration will mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. His full name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi but he was affectionately also known as ‘Bapu’. Gandhiji — ‘the father of the nation’ — was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar in Gujarat. Gandhiji was instrumental in leading the non-violent independence movement against the British and challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he called for the British to Quit India. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour his ideals of peace and non-violence.
History and significance
Gandhiji initiated many important movements of resistance against the British colonial rule, like ‘Non-cooperation Movement’, ‘Salt March’, ‘Quit India Movement’, among others. He was a staunch believer of the power of love and followed the path of non-violence that has since then influenced a lot of civil rights movements in the country. Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle to achieve freedom of India from Britishers also later cost him his life.
A national holiday is observed on October 2 to honour Mahatma Gandhi and pay tributes to the freedom fighter. In 2007, the United National General Assembly announced October 2 as the International Day of Non-violence to honour his ways. On this day, awareness is created on the importance of non-violence and convergence of peace, harmony and unity across the world.
Here are some inspiring quotes by Bapu on his birth anniversary that continue to inspire people across the world:
- “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”
- “When restraint and courtesy are added to strength, the latter becomes irresistible.”
- “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”
- “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
- “My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him.”
- “All the religions of the world, while they may differ in other respects, unitedly proclaim that nothing lives in this world but truth.”
- “Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent then the one derived from fear of punishment.”
- “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.”
- “A ‘no’ uttered from the deepest conviction is better than a ‘yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble.”
- “We may never be strong enough to be entirely non-violent in thought, word, and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it.”