Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Inspirational quotes by Father Of The Nation that would compel you to walk the path of ‘Gandhigiri’

“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

– Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi ‘Bapu’

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated across the world and this year’s celebration will mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. His full name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi but he was affectionately also known as ‘Bapu’. Gandhiji — ‘the father of the nation’ — was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar in Gujarat. Gandhiji was instrumental in leading the non-violent independence movement against the British and challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he called for the British to Quit India. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour his ideals of peace and non-violence.

History and significance

Gandhiji initiated many important movements of resistance against the British colonial rule, like ‘Non-cooperation Movement’, ‘Salt March’, ‘Quit India Movement’, among others. He was a staunch believer of the power of love and followed the path of non-violence that has since then influenced a lot of civil rights movements in the country. Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle to achieve freedom of India from Britishers also later cost him his life.

A national holiday is observed on October 2 to honour Mahatma Gandhi and pay tributes to the freedom fighter. In 2007, the United National General Assembly announced October 2 as the International Day of Non-violence to honour his ways. On this day, awareness is created on the importance of non-violence and convergence of peace, harmony and unity across the world.

Here are some inspiring quotes by Bapu on his birth anniversary that continue to inspire people across the world: