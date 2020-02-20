Mahashivratri 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook status, SMS, wishes, quotes to send to your family and friends

The festival of Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated this year on February 21, is one of the most important festivals for the devotees of Lord Shiva.
Mahashivratri 2020: The festival of Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated this year on February 21, i.e., Friday, is one of the most important festivals for the devotees of Lord Shiva. The devotees mark the festival by observing a strict fast, sometimes not even drinking a drop of water, offering prayers on the Shivalinga and holding Pujas. Some ardent devotees also stay awake throughout the night. Many believe that keeping a fast on this day with utmost sincerity would attain moksha.
The history of the festival varies across the regions. While some believe that Mahashivratri is the night when Lord Shiva performed the ‘Tandava’, his dance of creating, protection and dissolution, some others believe that Mahashivratri marks the day when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. Some legends also believe that when Goddess Parvati asked Lord Shiva about his followers’ ritual that pleased him the most, the Lord said that the ritual performed on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the Phalgun month pleased him. This is when Mahashivratri is celebrated.
Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
- May the divine glory help you in attaining success and remind you of your capabilities. Happy Mahashivaratri to you!
- May this Shivratri bring blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shivji bless you with all good things. Happy Mahashivratri 2020!
- May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Mahashivratri!
- Wishing that Lord Shivji… Fills your home with… Prosperity & fortune… Best wishes on Maha Shivratri
- This Shivratri may Lord Shiva shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness upon each of your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivratri.
- May this morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate the day with full devotion. Happy Mahashivratri to you.
- May Lord Shiva answer all yours and his blessings may always be with you. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!
- Celebrate Mahashivratri, the festival of Lord Shiva spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Shiva descended on this earth to kill evil.
- May all your prayers be granted by Bhagwaan Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri 2020!
- A day when positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Mahashivratri 2020!
