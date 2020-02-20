Mahashivratri 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook status, SMS, wishes, quotes to send to your family and friends

A devotees dressed as Hindu God Shiva participates in a procession on the eve of Shivratri festival in Jammu. (AP Photo)

Mahashivratri 2020: The festival of Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated this year on February 21, i.e., Friday, is one of the most important festivals for the devotees of Lord Shiva. The devotees mark the festival by observing a strict fast, sometimes not even drinking a drop of water, offering prayers on the Shivalinga and holding Pujas. Some ardent devotees also stay awake throughout the night. Many believe that keeping a fast on this day with utmost sincerity would attain moksha.

The history of the festival varies across the regions. While some believe that Mahashivratri is the night when Lord Shiva performed the ‘Tandava’, his dance of creating, protection and dissolution, some others believe that Mahashivratri marks the day when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. Some legends also believe that when Goddess Parvati asked Lord Shiva about his followers’ ritual that pleased him the most, the Lord said that the ritual performed on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the Phalgun month pleased him. This is when Mahashivratri is celebrated.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends on the occasion of Mahashivratri.