Mahashivratri 2020: Four festive books to read! Celebrate with these glorious retellings

Wondering how to celebrate Mahashivratri? With Mahashivratri 2020 being observed today, who doesn’t love a good story? There may be stories that explain why Shivratri is celebrated. Just as good food and good vibes make life so much happier and peaceful, so do good books on Lord Shiva. On festive days, it becomes more fun to pick up some festive reads. For Indian English readers, there are some fine titles to choose.

The Shiva Trilogy series by Amish Tripathi

A first choice would be to pick up Amish Tripathi’s Shiva trilogy book series, which won the hearts of Indian readers. Published by Westland, the Shiva trilogy series was termed as one of the fastest selling books right from the time that it was published. That the author has masterfully crafted a deftly woven and creatively charged narrative that enticed more and more readers to savour the story of Lord Shiva is what makes the famed ‘Shiva’ trilogy a must-read on Mahashivratri.

Abhishek Singh’s NAMAHA: Stories from the Land of Gods and Goddesses

Artist-storyteller Abhishek Singh’s NAMAHA: Stories from the Land of Gods and Goddesses is a visual masterpiece. Published by Fingerprint Publishing, the book is a deep blue and gold, hard bound book with stunning artistic images of Lord Shiva on almost every page. The pages of this book ‘NAMAHA’ instantly transport a reader into a divine realm as the story narrative takes off in a compelling way.

Proyashi Barua’s The Mystic Sinners

Published by Readomania, Proyashi Barua’s ‘The Mystic Sinners’ brings to life the unknown secrets of Varanasi and the ancient practices related to Tantra. While the narrative is gripping and it reads like a thriller, the author’s research and study of the city and its practices related to Tantra is .

Rajit Chaudhri’s The Shiva Sutras

Ranjit Chaudhri’s book ‘The Shiva Sutras’ takes a reader to the largely unexplored aspects of ancient teachings that remain startlingly more relevant to today’s world than ever before. The Shiva Sutras are known to be the treasures of Shaivism. Sadly, few are aware of these ancient teachings and its deeper interpretations that can have a life-changing impact on those who choose to contemplate on the same. Published by Fingerprint Publishing, the symbolic representations are explained clearly in the book and their unexplored facets are delved into so that a reader’s basic awareness is taken to a higher plane.

Happy reading, everyone!