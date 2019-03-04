Mahashivratri 2019: WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS messages to wish loved ones

Happy Maha Shivratri 2019 Wishes Images, SMS, Messages, Status: Happy Maha Shivratri. (IE)

Maha Shivratri is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. The history behind this festival differs from region to region, it is believed that it was the night when Lord Shiva carried out his dance of creation, protection and destruction. It is also believed to be the night when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married.

While remembering Lord Shiva, we can share the joy of this day with friends and family by sending them wishes and messages on the special occasion of Mahashivratri.

Here are some messages that you can send to your family and friends:

May the divine glory help you in attaining success and remind you of your capabilities. Happy Mahashivaratri to you!

May this Shivratri bring blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shivji bless you with all good things. Happy Mahashivratri 2019!

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Maha Shivratri!

Wishing that Lord Shivji… Fills your home with… Prosperity & fortune… Best wishes on Maha Shivratri

This Shivratri may Lord Shiva shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness upon each of your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivrati.

May this morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate the day with full devotion. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

May Lord Shivji answer all yours and his blessings may always be with you. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!

Celebrate Maha Shivratri, the festival of Lord Shiva spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Shiva descended on this earth to kill evil.

May all your prayers be granted by Bhagwaan Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri 2019!