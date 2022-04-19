Maharashtra’s 2nd most malnourished district sees 50 percent improvement; Here’s the diet plan that helped

The National Family Health surveys and reports of expert committees in tribal health have indicated that the nutrition level in tribal women and children is worrisome. A large part of the tribal population suffers from the long-lasting effects of malnutrition. But an elixir diet in a tribal-dominated district in Maharashtra, Gadchiroli has set a national example to fight malnutrition. The meal plan included vegetable khichdi (cooked with rice and husked split moong lentils), tiranga paratha (made with wheat flour, beetroot, spinach, and soybean flour), sprouts cutlet, peanut cutlet, groundnut, jaggery, and sesame laddu.Mutthe (a cutlet made of rice, green gram, and drumstick leaves), and kadi patta shankarpali (a snack made of curry leaves)

The meal was served to malnourished children between the ages of six months and six years, and since then 3,794 malnourished children (of the 7,111 listed) have recovered in the district. Those in the Moderate Acute Malnutrition category not just saw a change in weight but their bodies looked fuller as well.

Malnutrition refers to deficiency in a person’s intake of essential nutrients. With malnutrition have a weaker immune system, and deferred learning abilities leading to low development and vulnerability to diseases.

Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra has the second-highest malnutrition cases in Maharashtra. Distribution of nutrient-dense food -a readymade pastes with micronutrients to ensure the child’s health and normal weight git disrupted due to the pandemic further intensifying the malnutrition cases. The Take Home Ration provided in its place was consumed by the entire household and not just the affected. Therefore, the new nutrition plan was formed in consultation with nutritionists.

The raw materials were provided to the Anganwadi workers who prepared the food and served hot. At the Anganwadi. Most of the vegetables were grown in Anganwadi mini kitchen garden. The department also gives Rs 100 to each malnourished child and the entire scheme is funded by the gram panchayat.

The meals are served in the afternoon. Kumar Ashirwas,CEO of the district mentioned that the recipes were made to provide with iron, calcium , vitamins and energy. The enlisted children are weighed by anganwadi workers through door-to-door survey.