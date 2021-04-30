Maharashtra lockdown: Global art organisations, theatre and entertainment keep people at home

One can also entertain themselves by watching other plays like- Love in the Lockdown, Unusual Suspect. (Representative image)

Amid the surge in Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has extended the ongoing lockdown-like restrictions till May 15. The move comes after an analysis done by the state cabinet which flags that Pune, Nagpur and Nashik districts will have the most active COVID-19 cases by May 11.

The surge in cases and from the very beginning of the outbreak last year, the COVID-19, has divided the societies across the globe. Staying and spending time at home, several people became bored of it and even the regular work. So, here are few entertainment plays which one can enjoy during this period.

The National Theatre Scotland has performed on some of themes such as- Isolation, loneliness and the fear of Zoom meetings, as part of the Scenes for Survival. Scenes for Survival is a latest season of digital short artworks. More than 200 leading artists have collaborated their efforts to produce and release fifty-five unique films.

According to a report of The Indian Express, Jennifer Tang and Anthony Lau of United Kingdom’s Moongate Productions and Omnibus theatre have produced- WeRNotVirus, which feature 10 newly commissioned stories, split across two shows. These 10 plays were delivered using a variety of art forms such as film, poetry, dance and song. The stories revolve around race, identity, representation, perspective and economics through the lens of East and South East Asian artists and their communities. The play will take place via Zoom on June 13-14.

One can also entertain themselves by watching other plays like- Love in the Lockdown, Unusual Suspect.

Meanwhile, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is set to open on its campus an independent RT-PCR testing facility for its students. The Center for Molecular Diagnostics and Research of the SPPU has directed its faculty members and students to volunteer for the cause. Those students and faculties having an experience of working at bio- safety labs, and familiar with conducting RT-PCR tests are asked to join. However, others who have no such knowledge can also opt to volunteer and they will be provided required training at the testing centres. The interested one can register themselves as per the details shared by the University.