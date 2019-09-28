Mahalaya and Durga Puja 2019: Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

Durga Puja: The festival which is most prominent in West Bengal is celebrated across the country.(Express photo by Partha Paul)

Durga Puja 2019 Wishes and Greetings: The day marking the beginning of the auspicious festival where Lordess Durga is worshipped in a 9-day long ceremony is known as Mahalaya. Marking the beginning of Durga Puja festivities, Mahalaya is celebrated at the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha. This 16-day period is considered as the time to pay homage to the ancestors according to the Hindu Mythology, following which the Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja festival. According to the mythological beliefs, it is considered that ‘Maa Durga’ descended on the Earth on Mahalaya. Mahalaya is being celebrated on September 28 this year. The festival which is most prominent in West Bengal is celebrated across the country. Mythological beliefs suggest that the Trilogy of Hindu religion, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Mahesh created ‘Maa Durga’ to kill the evil demon Mahishasura.

The beginning of the victory of good over evil starts with Mahalaya. On this occasion, a famous 90-minute long musical piece ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ is played on the radio at 4 am. This beautiful rendition can be heard from most of the homes across the nation. The famous 90-minutes musical piece was composed in 1931 by Birendra Krishna Bhadra, is the story of how Goddess Durga emerged victorious over the evil demon Mahishasura. It tells the story of the victory of good over evil. On this day the artists design the eyes on the idol of Maa Durga before they are placed on the grand pandals for a further 9-day-long procession of the festivals. Notably, the face of ‘Maa Durga’ is revealed on the sixth day of the festival.

Here are few Durga Puja 2019 Greetings, Durga Puja 2019 wishes, Durga Puja 2019 Messages, Durga Puja 2019 WhatsApp Status, SMS, Durga Puja 2019 Facebook and Durga Puja 2019 Instagram posts that you can send to your family and friends to wish them luck and prosperity and make them feel blessed:

Sarva mangal manggalye, shive sarvaarth saadhike, sharannye tryambake gauri narayani namo-stu-te. With this prayer to Maa Durga, I wish you and your family a very auspicious and happy Durga Puja!

May Lordess Durga destroys all evil from your life and blesses you with a happy and prosperous future. Happy Durga Puja!

May Maa Durga bless you with lots of happiness and keep you and your family safe from all evils. Jai Maa Durga. Happy Durga Puja!

On this auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, may Lordess Durga descends to your home and bless you all with love, happiness and prosperity!

Om jayanti mangala kaali, bhadrakali kapaalini, durga shiva kshama dhatri, svaahaa svadhaa namo-stu-te. With salutation to Lordess Durga, who is ever victorious, I wish you and your family a very Happy Durga Puja!

Achintya rupa charitey, sarva shatru vinashini, Rupam dehi, jayam dehi, yasho dehi, dvisho jahi. I pray to Lordess Durga, whose from and acts are beyond comprehension and who is the destroyer of tall enemies, to bless you and your family a life filled with happiness and glory. Happy Durga Puja!

The 9-day long festival of Durga Puja, which is celebrated with a great fervour especially in West Bengal is set to start with Mahalaya on September 28 and ends with Maha-Navmi on October 7.