Mahalaya 2022: What is it? Date, rituals, significance; All you need to know

Mahalaya marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festival. The devotees worship Maa Durga on this day. Mahalaya is the beginning of Debi Paksha and is observed on the last day of Pitru Paksha, the 16-day lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

On this day, the elders of the family pay tributes to their ancestors by performing Tarpan where they offer water to the ancestors’ souls on the bank of Ganga. Not just that, people listen to an early morning rendition of Mahishasura Mardini on the occasion of Mahalaya.

When is Mahalaya 2022?

Mahalaya will be celebrated on September 25 (Sunday) this year. Sculptors, on Mahalaya, only design the eyes of Goddess Durga, they also fill colours in them and perform a special puja before doing the same.

Mahalaya 2022: Shubh Muhurat and Rituals

The Amavasya Tithi begins at 03:12 am on September 25 and ends at 03:23 am on September 26. According to Drik Panchang, Kutup Muhurat will last from 11:48 am to 12:37 pm, Rohina Muhurat from 12:37 pm to 01:25 pm, and Aparahna Kaal from 01:25 pm to 03:50 pm. September 25 – the end of the Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh or Shraddh.

Mahalaya 2022: Significance

The occasion has a special significance for Bengalis as they begin the Durga Puja celebration. Mahalaya marks the arrival of the Goddess to earth from Kailash Parvat with her divine powers. It is said that in the morning, the first ancestors are given farewell, and then, in the evening, Maa Durga comes to earth to bless her people.