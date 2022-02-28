Maha Shivratri 2022: The story behind the festival and puja muhurat

Maha Shivratri comes on 14th day of the Lunar month. The festival is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi Krishna Pakshain in the month of Phalguna as per the North Indian Hindu calendar and in Magha as per the South Indian Hindu calendar.

Bharat a Land of 365 days of festivals from which Maha Shivratri is celebrated by all especially devotees worshipping Bhagwan Shiva.

Maha Shivratri comes on 14th day of the Lunar month. The festival is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi Krishna Pakshain in the month of Phalguna as per the North Indian Hindu calendar and in Magha as per the South Indian Hindu calendar. Maha Shivratri is celebrated at night, as devotees do puja, Kirtan, Fast for all day and meditate during the muhurat time which lasts all night till Sunrise. Maha Shivratri usually comes after the Winter season between the Month of February and March.

It is celebrated all around the globe by Shiva devotees. Most promptly it is celebrated all across jyotirlinga i.n. Somnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaleshwar Ujjain etc. and Arunachaleswara Temple, Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu where it is celebrated with great pomp. Devotees do parikrama of Arunachala hill which is believed to be Bhagwan Shiva himself, which is around 14 kms and at night a huge lamp is lit at the hilltop.

Importance of Maha Shivratri

There are many stories for Maha Shivratri. Some say on this day Bhagwan Shiv performs Tandav Nritya.

Some legends say that Shiva Lingam came into existence on this day. According to Hindu Beliefs Once Bhagwan Brahma and Bhagwan Vishnu were arguing with each other over who is more powerful. To stop this argument between them Bhagwan Shiva turned himself in huge Flaming Lingam and asked both of them to find the end of it. Both started to find the end of it by taking the form of Boar ( Taken by Bhagwan Vishnu ), started looking at the bottom of Lingam and Swan ( Taken by Bhagwan Brahma), started to look at the top of the lingam. But no one could find it. Thus, the Maha Shivratri vrat reminds us that pride, ego, and falsehood will only lead to one’s downfall.

Another Legend says on this day Bhagwan Shiva and Mata Parvati tied the knot on this day at Triyuginarayan Temple which is located in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

Shri Triyuginarayan Temple is located at Triyuginarayan Village in Rudraprayag Uttarakhand at a height of 6500 ft approx. The temple is dedicated to Bhagwan Vishnu but the importance of this temple is that Bhagwan Shiv and Mata Parvati tied the knot here in this temple. And the most interesting part is that the fire in the havan Kund has been burning since then because of which this temple is also known as Akhand Dhuni Temple. Bhagwan Vishnu made all the arrangements for this marriage and Bhagwan Brahma was Purohit for this Marriage. There are three kunds near this temple which are known as Rudra Kund, Vishnu Kund and Brahma Kund. These kunds were replaced by Saraswati kund in which people have holy baths before worshipping the Bhagwan. The Brahma Shila in front of the temple is the place where marriage had happened.

Triyuginarayan Temple, Rudraprayag

Maha Shivratri is also observed to mark a remembrance of overcoming Darkness and Ignorance in our life.

This day is worshipped by Devotees by offering Milk, Honey, Ghee, Bel Leaves, Bel Fruit and Fire ash is offered in the morning by all.

First Prahara Puja Time – 06:18 PM to 09:22 PM, March 1

Second Prahara Puja Time – 09:22 PM to 12:26 AM, March 2

Third Prahara Puja Time – 12:26 AM to 03:30 AM, March 2

Fourth Prahara Puja Time – 03:30 AM to 06:34 AM, March 2

Mantra to be chanted during this is ‘Shree Saamb SadaShivaay Namah’

