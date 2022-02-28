Maha Shivratri 2022: History and significance of festival honouring Lord Shiva

MAHA SHIVRATRI 2022: This year, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, March 1.

MAHA SHIVRATRI 2022 DATE AND TIME: Dedicated to the god of destruction, Maha Shivratri is believed to be the convergence of Lord Shiva and his Goddess Shakti — the balancing of the universe by the masculine and feminine energies. This year, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, March 1.

Drik Panchang suggests the chaturdashi tithi will begin at 3.16 AM on Tuesday and end at 1.00 AM on Wednesday (March 2). On this day, a puja is performed for Shiva during nishita kaal or midnight. The puja time is between 12.08 AM and 12.58 AM on Wednesday.

SHIVRATRI RITUALS

On this day, devotees fast to appease Shiva and seek his blessings. The Drik Panchang says on trayodashi — one day before the Shivratri fast — people should eat only once. On the day of Shivratri, after finishing morning rituals, they must do a sankalp to observe a full-day fast and eat only on the next day.

SHIVRATRI HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

According to legend, Maha Shivratri celebrates the day Shiva came into being in ‘linga’ form for the first time. On this day, therefore, a devotee is expected to take a bath again in the evening before visiting temples for the puja.

People usually pour milk on the Shiva lingam, while unmarried girls are expected to fast so as to be blessed with a match who is equivalent to the lord.

GODDESS PARVATI AND LORD SHIVA’S MARRIAGE

According to the most popular Maha Shivratri legend, the day marks the marriage of Shiva with his consort Goddess Shakti (Parvati).

Shiva lived like a hermit after his wife Sati’s death. He was immersed in meditation and undertook penance. Sati was reborn as Parvati in order to win her husband’s heart again. She endured rigorous penance for years and, on seeing her dedication, Shiva accepted her as his wife.

They married on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in Phalguna.

LORD SHIVA AND SAMUDRA MANTHAN

In another, the Asuras and the Devas churned the samudra or ocean to obtain amrita (divine nectar) to gain immortality. While churning the ocean, the Halahala or poison surfaced.

The poison was so toxic that it could ruin the entire creation. In order to the universe, the Devas reached out to Shiva, who could alone consume the poison.

Shiva readily agreed to consume the Halahala. Fearing the poison could harm him, Parvati pressed his neck with her hands, preventing the Halahala from going down his throat. Though the poison failed to harm Shiva, it turned his neck blue. As a result, Shiva is also known as Neelakantha.

SHIVA LINGA

According to Puranas, an argument between Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma over their supremacy created disturbance in the Devaloka, forcing the Devas to reach out to Shiva for help. In order to make Vishnu and Brahma realise that there was an even more supreme power governing them, Shiva appeared as a lingam in a fiery flame and challenged the two to trace the beginning and the end of a light beam.

Vishnu transformed himself into a boar and headed underground while Brahma transformed into a swan to fly upward. The search was so tiring that Brahma persuaded Ketaki flower to witness his “achievement” of tracing the origin and convey the message to Vishnu.

Shiva emerged in his full form from the beam at this time. Realising that their argument was futile, Brahma and Vishnu bowed to Shiva.