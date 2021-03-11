  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maha Shivratri 2021: Puja timings, Mantras and importance of worshiping Lord Shiva on this day

By: |
March 11, 2021 11:56 AM

According to the Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri is observed in the month of Magha – a month in the Hindu calendar.

Maha Shivratri 2021This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on March 11 (Photo Source: PTI)

Maha Shivratri 2021 Puja Timing: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals and as the name suggests, the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Shivratri is observed every month and is known as ‘Masik Shivratri’. But the biggest among all is the Maha Shivratri that is celebrated once a year. It is said that this is the day of convergence of the masculine and feminine energies or Shiva and Shakti – Goddess Parvati. According to the Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri is observed in the month of Magha – a month in the Hindu calendar. Maha Shivratri is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha of this month.

Shivratri that falls in the month of Phalguna is celebrated as Maha Shivratri.

Related News

According to Drik Panchang, devotees must eat only one time a day prior to worshipping Lord Shiva. On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, they must perform necessary rituals in the morning and then observe a fast for the entire day. This means devotees must not eat anything until the next day. They can break the fast the next day after bathing. It is important to note that devotees must break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi, the report said.

Before doing evening puja on March 11, devotees must take a bath.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date and time

This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on March 11 i.e. today. The significant Chaturdashi tithi begins at 2.39 pm on Thursday and ends at 3.02 pm on March 12 i.e. on Friday.

Important Mantras for Maha Shivratri 2021

Rudra Gayatri Mantra:

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra:

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat

Moola Mantra:

Om Namah Shivaya

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Maha Shivratri 2021 Puja timings Mantras and importance of worshiping Lord Shiva on this day
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus state-wise cases today: From Maharashtra, Kerala to Punjab – full case count here
2Delhi weather: Max temperature likely to be 34 degrees Celsius in national capital on Thursday, says MeT
3COVID-19: India records 22,854 new cases, highest daily tally this year