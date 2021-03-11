Maha Shivratri 2021: Puja timings, Mantras and importance of worshiping Lord Shiva on this day

This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on March 11 (Photo Source: PTI)

Maha Shivratri 2021 Puja Timing: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals and as the name suggests, the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Shivratri is observed every month and is known as ‘Masik Shivratri’. But the biggest among all is the Maha Shivratri that is celebrated once a year. It is said that this is the day of convergence of the masculine and feminine energies or Shiva and Shakti – Goddess Parvati. According to the Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri is observed in the month of Magha – a month in the Hindu calendar. Maha Shivratri is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha of this month.

Shivratri that falls in the month of Phalguna is celebrated as Maha Shivratri.

According to Drik Panchang, devotees must eat only one time a day prior to worshipping Lord Shiva. On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, they must perform necessary rituals in the morning and then observe a fast for the entire day. This means devotees must not eat anything until the next day. They can break the fast the next day after bathing. It is important to note that devotees must break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi, the report said.

Before doing evening puja on March 11, devotees must take a bath.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date and time

This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on March 11 i.e. today. The significant Chaturdashi tithi begins at 2.39 pm on Thursday and ends at 3.02 pm on March 12 i.e. on Friday.

Important Mantras for Maha Shivratri 2021

Rudra Gayatri Mantra:

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra:

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat

Moola Mantra:

Om Namah Shivaya