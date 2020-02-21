Maha Shivratri 2020: Amidst ‘Har har mahadev’ chants, lakhs of devotees wait in serpentine queues for temple darshan

Long queues, extending to kilometres, were reported from outside the major temples in the country

Maha Shivratri 2020: With the chants of Ohm Namah Shivay and Har Har Mahadev, the Mahakal devotees across the country worshipped Lord Shiva. Long queues, extending to kilometres, were reported from outside the major temples in the country with devotees holding milk, honey and bael leaves in their hands to be offered to the Shivling, the sanctum sanctorum of the temples. In some cases, devotees have been waiting since Thursday night to catch a glimpse of Lord Shiva. Apt security and traffic arrangements were also put in place in most parts of the country in order to ensure smooth worship of the devotees.

Shiv Baarats, the marriage processions will be taken out in most of the cities in the evening. Trained actors play the role of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and bless the people who gather in large numbers to worship the represented Gods. The marriage rituals of Lord Shiva’s matrimony with Goddess Parvati will also be elaborately observed in the temples across the country. Fasts are also being observed on this day the old and the young alike testing their patience and the tenacity on this auspicious day.

Worshippers in South India were also upbeat with the celebrations of the Mahashivraatri. Srirajrajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada, Telangana was packed with the devotees. Special rituals for Lord Shiva have been going on since morning in the temple. Devotees of Mallikarjunaswamy-Bhramarambika Devi were seen offering prayers from Thursday night and the rituals are expected to continue well into Friday’s night. The 25 feet tall ‘shivling’ at Brahma Kumaris in Kalaburagi, Karnataka became the point of attraction as it was elaborately decorated with flowers. Keesaragutta Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Medchal district of Telangana was enthused with the celebrations of Shivraatri by worshippers. Lakhs of worshippers are expected to visit the temple today.