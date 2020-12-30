Madame Tussauds wax museum shuts shop in Delhi’s Connaught Place

While this outlet has been shut, Jain said there is a possibility that they will reopen it somewhere else in Delhi-NCR.

The arm of London’s Madame Tussauds, famous for its wax statues of celebrities, has been permanently closed in Delhi’s Connaught Place three years after opening. The wax museum that has been closed temporarily due to the Coronavirus outbreak and a nationwide lockdown will not open up for tourists in the same location. The decision comes, as the museum’s holding company Merlin Entertainments India has decided to not open it at all in the Regal Building, a report by The Indian Express noted.

The report citing Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India, said that the company is officially confirming the closure of this wax museum. During the launch of the museum in 2017, Merlin Entertainments had announced that it will invest 10 million Euros in India. However, from the looks of it, the wax museum witnessed a tepid response and footfall from the visitors remained low despite the museum chain being acknowledged by many worldwide. According to the report, many people also believed that the ticket price remained on the higher side as one ticket cost Rs 760 and emerged as a dampener. The outlet opened in the prime location of central Delhi was piling losses.

Since the decision has already been made, the company has cleared and vacated the premises and also packed 120-odd wax models. Jain noted that the response from visitors was rather lukewarm. He added that despite being the prime location, there were many issues including parking issues and encroachment by illegal hawkers and street vendors. Also, Outer Circle in CP is a no-stoppage zone, therefore, cars cannot just stop anywhere. Apart from this, the place is being considered as overcrowded as well as unsafe for visiting families with small children.

To be sure, the company did invest a substantial sum in designing the wax museum and for wax figures, a 60:40 model was also worked out. Here, 60 per cent figures were kept based on local personalities and the remaining were selected from the museum’s international galleries. According to Jain, this is usually a 40:60 model internationally, but they had changed to cater to the Indian market which is quite different from others.

In Delhi’s outlet, Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor along with comedian Kapil Sharma, musicians Zakir Hussain and Asha Bhonsle, actor Nicole Kidman, pop stars Lady Gaga and Beyonce were some whom wax figures were kept in the outlet. Apart from these, sportspersons Milkha Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, and Usain Bolt, along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, former President APJ Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also placed.

While this outlet has been shut, Jain said there is a possibility that they will reopen it somewhere else in Delhi-NCR. The company is exploring other places that will be attractive to reopen and will comply with each and every change people are looking for after the Coronavirus pandemic.