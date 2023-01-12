Luxury cars to everything luxurious: This Delhi-based billionaire entrepreneur shares his inspiring success story

What are we toiling for? Why are we putting our hearts and minds into these daily chores? Simple! We are working toward achieving our set goals. And setting and attaining goals is a cycle that runs on a loop. While everyone has their own future goals, we were particularly keen to know about Mehar Singh Tanwar’s – From running great hotels and owning a real estate company to being a part of the political sphere, he is doing everything in his power to benefit society.

His collection of luxurious cars, premium watches, a private jet, a spacious house, and clothes from high-end brands will stun you.

Speaking of which, Mehar Singh Tanwar said, “I wish to benefit society with my philanthropic activities. We are a part of this community, and it’s our responsibility to work toward its betterment and uplift the impoverished. That’s the only way to make India a developed country.”

Apart from this, Mehar Singh Tanwar also wishes to expand his hotel chains across the country. He says, “We have been running these hotels, and it’s a family business. Over the years, we have focused on increasing its goodwill, and I guess we have achieved success in that regard. But now, I wish to bring the services and extravagant experience of our family-run hotels to different top-tier cities in India.”

Mehar Singh Tanwar seems to have set some serious and great future goals. The hotelier owns Ocean Pearl Gardenia and the Carlton Hotel in Chattarpur. His most idolized car collection includes the Rolls-Royce Ghost & Phantom, S Class Maybach, 2 G Wagon, Hummer, 3 Land Cruiser, Lexus 570, Audi R8, Lamborghini Aventador, Range Rover Vogue & Sport, Ferrari Portofino, and Bentley Mulsanne.

Mehar Singh Tanwar’s wardrobe includes items from brands like Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Balenciaga, Stefano Ricci, and Givenchy. But irrespective of the fact that he has all the luxuries, the entrepreneur is very humble at heart. We hope that he is successful in all his plans and enjoys more success.