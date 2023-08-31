Luxurious mansions to swanky cars: A look at the most expensive things owned by Isha, Anant and Akash Ambani

The Ambanis have been in the limelight for their remarkable business ventures and most prominently for their ridiculous amount of wealth and uber-luxurious lifestyle. Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani, the founder of Reliance Foundation have a bequest of the $16.38 trillion company. As Nita Amabni steps down from the Board of Directors of Reliance it is now time for the generation next to shoulder the responsibilities of this legacy. The Ambanis’ next generation Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Akash Ambani have been leading important sectors of the family business from a very young age and have accumulated an impressive net worth and possess luxurious items whose net worth will blow your mind!

Expensive things owned by Isha Ambani

Luxurious sea-facing mansion: According to the Economic Times, the five-story, opulent Gulita mansion owned by Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal is valued over Rs 452 crore. It is situated on the Worli seafront. Ajay Piramal, the head of the Piramal Group and Anand’s father, gifted the couple with the opulent mansion; he had acquired it from Hindustan Unilever in 2012.

Her wedding saree worth Rs 90 crore: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s 2018 wedding was the perfect example of a big-fat Indian wedding and attracted a lot of media attention. Highlights included music star Beyonce’s private performance and an A-list guest list that included Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, and others. Everyone was also captivated by the bride, Isha Ambani’s bridal lehenga, which according to GQ reports cost almost Rs 90 crore. The exquisite dress, according to a TOI report, was created by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who also used a portion of Nita Ambani’s 35-year-old bandhini wedding sari.

A range of expensive cars: One of the most luxurious vehicles in Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s garage is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard. According to India Today, the Ambanis spent a staggering Rs 10 crore on the opulent car. The bulletproof car has a 12-cylinder V-shaped engine with a maximum output of 523 horsepower and 829 Nm of torque, along with other contemporary conveniences.

Isha Ambani is a member of the exclusive group of celebrities who own a Bentley, along with Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and others. According to Carwale, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter owns a Bentley Bentayga with an estimated value of Rs 4 crore.

An Aston Martin Rapide is also part of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s enormous collection of automobiles. According to Carwale, it is valued at about Rs 3.29 crore on the Indian market.

A luxurious gift for the couple’s daughter: Aadiya Shakti Piramal, the daughter of Isha Ambani, received a very expensive gift that was personalised with 108 gold bells. Aadiya’s name is engraved in Hindi on a red-painted structure that is part of the enormous gift basket. Nine stages were also included in the gift, each relating to a distinct name of Goddess Shakti and its meaning in gold script. In order to symbolise the 108 auspicious chants from the Hindu Vedas, 108 gold bells were added.

A statement neckpiece: Isha Ambani wore a unique diamond necklace to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)’s official opening that has a price tag of Rs 165 crore as per Times Now.

Expensive things owned by Akash Ambani

Antilia Residence: At the moment, Akash and Shloka live with the family in the opulent Antilia estate. With 27 floors, three helipads, nine elevators, a 50-seat theatre, and a 168-car garage, it is the largest private residence in India. A temple, a spa, a health centre, swimming pools, terrace gardens, and a snow room are all features of the lavish home. The cost of the house, according to Magicbricks.com, is Rs 15,000 crores.

Range of swanky cars: The prices on the couple’s collection of luxurious vehicles will astound you! From sedans to sporty wheels, everything is available in their selection. According to a TimesNow story, a vintage Mercedes Benz is worth between Rs 60 and 70 lakhs while a Range Rover Vogue is worth between Rs 1.8 and 4 crores.

Expensive things owned by Anant Ambani

An opulent Dubai house: The most expensive house in Dubai is this beachfront villa on the Palm Jumeirah, and Anant Ambani now owns some of the most expensive items. This home, which is located on the northern section of the artificial group of palm-shaped islands, has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools. One of Dubai’s most opulent neighbourhoods, Palm Jumeirah is home to opulent structures like expensive hotels, flashy clubs, spas, restaurants, and buildings with breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf.

A range of uber-luxurious cars: One of the many luxurious cars that are displayed with pride in the Antilia garage is this bulletproof vehicle. The starting price of this premium vehicle, which has an interior made entirely of leatherette, is Rs. 1.42 crore as per Lifestyle Asia.

Both Akash Ambani and Anant own Range Rover Vogues, and they have a large collection of them. Prices range from Rs. 2.01 to Rs. 4.19 crore. Also in his collection is a BMW i8 costing Rs. 2.62 crores and a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG.