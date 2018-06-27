Lunar eclipse 2018 in India timings, dates, live streaming: All you need to know

Lunar eclipse 2018 in India: On July 27th, the moon will be turning red. The longest Lunar Eclipse of this century will occur on July 27-28, 2018. ( Source- Reuters)

Lunar eclipse 2018 in India: On July 27th, the moon will be turning red. The longest Lunar Eclipse of this century will occur on July 27-28, 2018. A Lunar Ecplise occurs when Earth’s shadow blocks the sunlight which is reflected by the moon. It can only occur when the Earth, the Moon, and the Sun are in a single line. This Eclipse will be the longest in this century and is expected to last for more than 100 minutes. It is expected to occur on July 27-28 at 7.30 pm UTC (12 am IST) and end at 9.13 pm UTC (1.43 am IST). Last Total Lunar eclipse occurred on September 28, 2015.

On January 31, 2018, population saw ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ and after 6 months, a Blood Moon will be seen. People living in Asia, parts of Europe, Africa will be able to see the eclipse. Coincidentally, planet Mars will also be the closest to the Earth since 2003 during lunar eclipse as tweeted by @MarsOneProject.

Over the next six weeks, Mars will be closer to earth than it has been in 15 years! Take a look at the night sky through July and enjoy a great view of the 35.8Million miles away “close-up.” https://t.co/sEnMNULHIX

via @businessinsider — Mars One (@MarsOneProject) June 18, 2018

When to see the Lunar eclipse 2018?

The eclipse lasting for 1 hour and 43 mins might occur at 7.30 pm UTC (12 am IST) and end at 9.13 pm UTC (1.43 am IST) on July 27-28. This is the longest Eclipse of the century.

Where to see Lunar eclipse?

The Eclipse can be easily seen in Eastern Africa and Central Asia and will be partially seen in Western Africa, Eastern Asia, South America, Europe, and Australia. People in North America will have a hard time to see the Eclipse and will have to rely on HD clips posted by people. It is to be said the last eclipse to be seen in India only if it isn’t too cloudy as the monsoon has arrived in India.

How to watch Lunar eclipse 2018 online?

As of now, the eclipse can be seen only on https://www.timeanddate.com/live/. NASA might also cover the live event on their official site.

The moon is called The blood moon because of the red colour of the moon seen by people. It happens because, when the sunlight enters Earth’s atmosphere which is blocking, the light gets refracted in such a way that the green to violet wavelengths on the visible spectrum scatter more strongly than the red, thus giving the Moon a reddish cast.