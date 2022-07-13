Lulu Mall, Lucknow opens to record 1 lakh visitors; Funtura, Hypermarkets become major attractions

LuLu Mall, Lucknow witnessed a record-breaking footfall of over one lakh people on its opening day. LuLu Group’s flagship, Lulu Hypermarket, and the largest indoor family entertainment center, Funtura, became the major points of attraction for visitors. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the mall. Built with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, spread over 2.2 million sq.ft, Lulu Mall Lucknow is located on Amar Shaheed Path in Golf City and opened to the public on Monday.

The mall is the fifth one to be constructed by Lulu Group in the country, after Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur.

The mall’s Funtura was a must-visit for children and adults. It features various interactive attractions such as mini-coasters, drop towers, a VR-enabled adventure arena, and the arcade and novelty video games. The food court also has a variety of cuisines.

The Lulu Hypermarket offers a wide range of local and global shopping options including Lulu Fashion Store and Lulu Connect. It features a variety of grocery shopping options from fruits and vegetables, bakery, dairy, and pizza to ready-made snacks. Other products include household necessities, clothes, footwear, electronics, and home appliances.

Sameer Verma, General Manager, LuLu Mall Lucknow, said, “We are overwhelmed with the response that we have received from the people of Lucknow. Over one lakh visitors on the very first day shows how much excitement Lucknowites had for LuLu Mall. We are grateful for the love that we have received and we are sure that LuLu Lucknow will now become a landmark shopping and leisure destination in the state of Uttar Pradesh. “

The mall features some of the biggest brands including Decathlon, Starbucks, Nykaa Luxe, Kalyan Jewellers, Uniqlo, and Chili’s. It has a large food court with 25 brand outlets that have a capacity of seating 1600 patrons and another 15 fine dining restaurants. It also has dedicated spots for wedding customers that feature a wide range of jewelry and fashion.