Lucknow: Hunar Haat’s indegenous products draw in heavy footfall

The haat was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow’s Avadh Shilpgram on Saturday. Image: IE

Indegenous products made by artisans and craftsmen in India are on display in Hunar Haat inaugurated in Lucknow on Saturday and many people have rushed to the venue to check out products being sold there. According to a report by The IE, the second day of Hunar Haat witnessed a large footfall. This time, the theme for Hunar Haat organised in Uttar Pradesh is “One District One Product” and under this ODOP scheme, products like chikankari embroidery which is famous in Lucknow, or carpets that are speciality of Bhadohi along with Gorakhpur’s terracotta items were displayed. The report noted that these products had drawn major audiences at the fair. It is to note that the fair is expected to continue till February 4.

For the first time in the fair organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, ODOP products have been included. As many as 500 artisans and craftsmen from across the states and union territories- Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, participated in Hunar Haat and products natives to these states were showcased.

Some of the products include Ajrakh textiles, art metalwares, appliqué, Batik, Banarasi sarees, Bagh prints, Bastar art, Bandhej, block prints, herbal products, brass metal bangles, Kota silk, wood carvings, cane and bamboo products, canvas painting, Chikankari, pashmina shawls, that were sold the fair. Exclusive handloom textiles like Mangalgiri sarees, kalamkari, leather products, lac bangles, also became a part of this year’s Hunar Haat in Lucknow.

The haat was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow’s Avadh Shilpgram on Saturday. The CM said that the idea is to promote local products being made in india. And since the indegenous artisans do not usually get a big platform to promote their products, Hunar Haat will be promoting their work. It also gives impetus in making India more self-reliant and strengthening businesses for local products