Lower AC bills this summer with five simple steps

By Alok Tickoo

The Indian meteorological department predicts heatwave casting all over the country in the coming days. The temperatures are soaring, and the humidity will increase. Therefore, the amount of power consumption will increase with air conditioners being used by households, commercial spaces. Due to urbanisation and increased disposable income, several regions in the country attest a spike in power consumptions for their various air conditioner units.

With declining COVID cases, offices, schools getting reopened the load on the electrical ecosystem will increase at a humongous rate. The growing demand for air conditioners is being witnessed by the industry. It is ideal that in this peak season, we should use air conditioners in an effective manner that will ensure reduction in air conditioning bill, comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Some simple tips that can make a big difference this summer season.

Smart decision to buy air conditioners with Inverter Technology and innovative features

Consumer preference has transformed in the COVID scenario; they want products that are convenient, smart and economical. To make their lives more comfortable at home, adaptation of an upgraded technology is a must. Due to these reasons, air conditioners with inverter technology helps to maintain the temperature in the room while at the same time consumes less power depending on the room’s remoteness from external hot air. The best feature about inverter AC’s is eradication of purposeless operation of air conditioners. Apart from saving energy consumption, Inverter ACs are synchronized with the compressors speed and perform better extending efficient, comfort cooling.

Energy star rating is the most important aspect

Today, brands are designing air conditioners with inverter technology so that it can save 30-35 % of electricity over a regular air conditioner. The number of stars represents inverted energy consumption; higher the number of stars, the less power consumption there will be.

The star rating is the most important aspect to consider if you are planning to buy an air conditioner. The purchase decision of an AC should be based on the usage requirement. Air conditioners with star rating not only ensures efficiency but also promotes environmental sustainability. Hence, for a better longevity of the product, it is recommended to choose a tech upgraded product with higher star rating.

Set your air conditioner at 24°C temperature

The guidelines provided by BEE suggest that it is ideal to maintain the AC temperature at 24°C to sustain the electrical load on the compressor, temperature preservation and lowering energy consumption. It is important to note the considerations such as room temperature, outside temperature, and the AC temperature which may lead to energy consumption. This simple technique of setting the AC temperature can save about 23 billion units of electricity.

Don’t miss the basics – regular servicing & selection of the right location for your air conditioners

Often galling laxity is done while purchasing an air conditioner, the priority should be buying an AC which can be easily serviced as per your location. The air conditioners have a complex technological mechanical system which requires regular servicing. The choice of the brand should depend on its after sales service and routine check-up for seamless functioning of the machine. It is advised to cleanse the air filters and wash up outdoor unit at an interval of 7-15 days to enhance the life of an air conditioner. Ignoring the basic measures can lead to an upsurge in the electricity bill by 25 percent.

Choose the right location in your home

Consumers before purchasing an air conditioner, are not aware of the right location and focus majorly on aesthetics. Doing this beforehand helps in choosing not only the right aesthetics but also ensuring proper insulation leading to effective results. The air conditioner needs proper passage to release heat generated by the motor and compressor. This additional step also helps in lowering the power consumption. Another important point is that room size and the room’s exposure to the sun should be taken into consideration for optimum performance of AC.

The pandemic has brought the importance of hygiene to the fore and led brands to innovate their products that ensure a healthy environment. The technological advancement has helped to align with the current times. Some of the features include Plasma Protective Shield, Anti-Viral Filter, HEPA Filter, Automatic Humidity Control, Anti-Bacterial Coatings (Nano Silver), Ionizer with PM 2.5 sensor. To conclude, the consumers seek products that are energy efficient, connected, and ensure safety & hygiene.

(The author is Executive Vice President, Lloyd. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)

