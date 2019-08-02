Love the dynamic of smartphone industry: Prashanth Mani, country head, Lenovo’s mobile business group and MD, Motorola Mobility

The Job
I love how dynamic the smartphone industry is and that there’s something new to learn every single day — be it with respect to business or product innovation or the waves of changes in retail and e-commerce. It always keeps you on your toes. I am definitely a bit of a geek at heart and it’s great to belong to an industry where technological innovation is the mainstay.
The Weekdays
My day starts at 7:30 am with a quick catch-up on what’s happening in the world, the industry and my e-mails. I actually plan my day there and then, so that even before I step into work, I have already charted out what I want to achieve. I am a proud 9-to-9 person. You need to ensure your own learning, considering how fast-paced this industry is, and make the most of these 12 hours. On the personal front, this lifestyle choice ensures I can make the most of the remaining 12 hours as well. I do take the occasional break to walk around the office and catch up with my colleagues.
The Weekend
The highlight of my weekends is the time I spend with my children. The weekends also mean some binge-watching on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
The Toys
I like to keep my life as less cluttered as I can; so the only toy that keeps me company would be my Moto G7.
The Logos
I am not much of a loyalist, but one brand that I’ve sported for the longest time is Nike. I am also a big fan of Netflix and Spotify.
— As told to Sapna Nair
