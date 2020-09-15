Love chocolates? Take this delectable virtual tour as Lindt opens world’s largest chocolate museum in Zurich

Chocolate is a part of the Swiss national identity. (Image: Video tour of Lindt Home of Chocolate)

Wondering what is a must-buy in Switzerland? The answer is chocolate! Indians are known to love chocolates, so gear up for this amazing virtual chocolate museum tour! Remember, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Enjoy a drool-worthy virtual chocolate tour at The Lindt Home of Chocolate in Zurich!

Not just that, a special highlight of the entrance is the world’s largest chocolate fountain, which is about 30 ft tall.

The Lindt Home of Chocolate also hosts the world’s largest ever Chocolate Shop, Switzerland’s first Lindt Cafe and Chocolateria that offers courses in Swiss chocolate making.

A press release on the company website confirms that the chocolate fountain marks a homage to the globally popular Lindor truffles. Indeed, a world record when it comes to setting chocolatey benchmarks across the globe.

With its brand ambassador Roger Federer presenting a video at the grand opening celebrations, there were numerous funny moments that made people enjoy the surprising scenes. Roger Federer went on to state that he looks forward to visiting the place with his kids.

The Lindt Home of Chocolate: Top attractions

The Lindt Home of Chocolate will take its visitors on a fantastic journey through its interactive museum, navigating through ‘seven chocolate worlds’ and teaching them about the history of Swiss chocolate and much more.

At the Lindt Chocolateria, guests have so much to choose from such as creating their own delicious confections through a chocolate making class, a visit to the irresistible Praline Tasting Room and of course, the Lindt cafe. A research facility in the premises also facilitates a closer look at the production process and cooperation projects with different universities.

Is Switzerland famous for chocolate?

Chocolate is a part of the Swiss national identity and fostering local chocolate expertise is undoubtedly synonymous with boosting the country’s chocolate industry.

Is Swiss chocolate made in Switzerland?

Swiss chocolates are made in Switzerland but some of its key ingredients are from other countries. For instance, cacao beans and sugar.

Is Swiss chocolate better than Belgian chocolate?

A common question among avid chocolate lovers! Belgian chocolate is known to have higher cocoa content whereas Swiss chocolates tend to be creamier with its fillings in particular.

What is the best Swiss chocolate brand?

To choose one best chocolate brand would be a herculean task for even ace food connoisseurs. There are many premium Swiss chocolate brands to choose from.

Coming back to this delectable virtual chocolate tour, chocolate fans, both young and old, will get the finest ever glimpses of the secrets of chocolate making and production in Switzerland.