Love chocolate chip cookies? Try this recipe by Deepika Padukone

Let’s admit, we all love chocolate chip cookies and they can lift our mood in no time. Crumbly, chewy, buttery, and chocolatey – cookies are indeed sinful. You can pair the chocolate chip cookies with milk, or vanilla ice cream or just have them as dessert. Even Deepika Padukone swears by chocolate chip cookies as her favourite indulgence. Yes, you read that right! Recently, Shivesh Bhatia, a popular baker, and blogger shared the recipe for what he claimed were Deepika Padukone’s favourite chocolate chip cookies. Take a look:

The recipe video has managed to garner over 1.7 million views and 127k likes. Bhatia wrote, “So while browsing on the internet, I chanced upon this chocolate chip cookie recipe that is apparently Deepika Padukone’s favourite cookie recipe! It looks very interesting so I tried making a batch in my kitchen! They turned out to be so delicious, you really have to try this one,” wrote the baker in the caption of the post.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

1 + 1/2 cup maida

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup castor sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup icing sugar

1 egg + 2 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla essence

200 gms chocolate chips

Method:

Add butter, icing sugar, castor sugar, and brown sugar to a bowl and mix it well.

Put the egg yolk and one full egg along with the vanilla essence.

Mix everything well with baking powder, baking soda, maida, and salt.

Fold in the chocolate chips and let the batter freeze for some time.

Take it out and make small balls. Bake for 12-15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

Enjoy!

We are not sure about Deepika Padukone, but these cookies have made us drool for sure. Let us know what do you think about the chocolate cookie recipe.