Looking for a luxury condominium in New Delhi? Here is what you can consider

The phrase ‘condominium living’ is not familiar to Delhi residents. And in order to experience it, they had to relocate to the neighbouring satellite towns of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and so on. Because there is simply not enough space in Delhi to build clusters of high-rise buildings behind tall walls and massive gates. However, after experiencing it, this way of life appeared to be extremely appealing.

For the unversed, a condominium is a large property complex comprised of individual units, and each unit is owned separately.

If you are wondering how to experience living in a condo, then here’s some good news for you. DLF is creating a Midtown in West Delhi’s Shivaji Marg. Planned to be one of West Delhi’s largest integrated developments, it is already home to around 2700+ families.

Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd. said, “ONE Midtown is an inimitable addition to the New Delhi skyline. With its unrivaled location, striking façade, impeccably designed residences, and a host of lifestyle amenities, it will be undoubtedly one of the most coveted new developments in the heart of New Delhi. We expect ONE Midtown to set the benchmark for a new way of living in the capital city.”

One may wonder why West Delhi. This section of the capital has always been known for its comfortable, convenient urban living. Busy and bustling, with everything you need within easy reach – Schools, colleges, hospitals, shopping malls, railway and Metro stations, and other amenities are available.

