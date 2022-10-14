Looking for a career opportunity in the fashion industry? Know how to carve ways in the glamour world!

By Harsh Dalal



What comes to your mind when thinking about fashion? Is it the set of designs, illustrations or fabrication? What according to you is the right definition of success in the glamorous world? The fashion industry may not be everyone’s area of expertise but playing your way to success is not rocket science. The industry has a lot of creative branches and hence one can pursue their career in numerous ways. If not, you can open your own teeny tiny boutique all the way to a label. Isn’t that fascinating? One can never fall short in terms of career options when it comes to fashion!

The glamorous industry has come a long way to being one of the most desired career options among youngsters. As the role of technology increases, fashion has spectacularly increased its ways to bring changes in the way we look at our clothing. Artificial intelligence has levelled up the gadgets and as a result, designers now create a heckuva lot of collections in less time and effort. Career options like communication design, fashion stylist, fashion designer, visual merchandiser, retail buying, retail manager, fashion stylist, textile design, jewellery and footwear design, and fashion model have made the most out of cutting-edge technology. Be it dealing with the client or practising a particular walk, technology has contributed a lot to fashion students.

What does it take to be in the fashion field?

An eye for aesthetics, creativity, observation and dedication are the minimum requirement to create a way in the industry. There are a lot of challenges and hence students need to stay on their toes about the latest trends and creme-de-la-creme of current times. Dealing with an entire collection requires focus and undivided attention.



A person pursuing a career in fashion must stay updated by subscribing to high-end brands’ newsletters, and magazines and must turn on their website notifications to study every show or event the brand launches. With practice comes perfection. Try to learn about inspirations and how to make them a reality. Learn from your seniors and follow social media pages that focus on your area of interest. When you are updated about the latest trends, you will come up with ideas that very much resonate with the experts. This is what will always keep you one step ahead.

How to create ways to succeed?

Do not be afraid to stand out. There will be times when your work is exceptional and unique; it does not mean it will not be accepted. Be confident about everything you do. Every famous personality is confident about their area of expertise and does not entertain anything that acts as a hurdle (shhh, that’s the secret!).

They say “your network is your net worth.” Make sure you make good contacts. Get in touch with people from different areas, you never know when and how you may need a helping hand. Maintaining good relationships is very important in any field.



(The author is Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)