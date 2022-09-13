Looking back at HM Queen Elizabeth II’s Udaipur visit in 1961

By Raju Mansukhani

As Royal Guests of the House of Mewar, the visit of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, along with Prince Phillip, to Udaipur in January 1961 is remembered with fond memories. In this photograph, accessed from the archives of The City Palace Museum in Udaipur, Her Majesty and Maharana Bhagwat Singh Mewar of Udaipur are acknowledging the greetings of the crowds that lined up to wish Her Majesty and the witness the once-in-a-century event.

Gift for the royal guests (Photo-credit: Media Office, The City Palace, Udaipur)

KL Syed & Co. were the photographers who captured Her Majesty’s visit with utmost detail; we see the cavalcade driving through the historic Suraj Pol of the city of Udaipur.



For vintage car enthusiasts, there are more stories to share:

The Cadillac Convertible, used for Her Majesty’s visit, is still in operation. Visitors to The Vintage and Classic Car Collection in Udaipur are able to see the pair of Cadillacs – the Convertible and the Saloon.

The Cadillac Pair from the Vintage and Classic Car Collection, Udaipur (Photo-credit: Media Office, The City Palace, Udaipur)

The House of Mewar was amongst the first to own this pair of Cadillacs – the Convertible and the Saloon. The Cadillac Convertible is regularly used by Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar of Udaipur, the 76th Custodian of the House of Mewar, for important functions such as regal ceremonies and festivals like Ashwa Pooja, Dussehra and Holika Dahan.



The Cadillac Saloon on the other hand, is used by the Maharani as her personal car.

The Cadillac Convertible has a very full history. It was not only the car in action during the visits at Udaipur of Her Majesty the Queen of England but also those of the First Lady of the United States of America, Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy in 1963 and His Majesty, the Shah of Iran in 1968.

Model 1938

SERIES 8290001 AND UP – Cadillac (King RJY 14)

(Identification Nos) 3290001 AND UP – Cadillac (Queen RJY 15)

Type of Engine 1946

Bore of Stroke 3 ½ x 4 ½ in.

Piston Displacement: 346 cubic in.

Taxable Horse Power: 39.2

(The author is a researcher-writer specializing in history and heritage issues, a former deputy curator of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.)

