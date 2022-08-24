Loneliness can affect your chances of employability Here’s what the study says

Loneliness not just affects your mental health but your career as well! According to a new study, people who are lonely are more prone to experiencing unemployment. The findings show that those who say that or are lonely often feel isolated and are more likely to lose their jobs.

The study, the first of its kind conducted by researchers from the University of Exeter, revealed that being unemployed not only can lead to loneliness but the opposite also applies across the working-age population. The researchers noted that the findings also support previous studies that indicated that being unemployed can lead to loneliness later in life.

According to the study’s lead author, Nia Morrish, the prevention of unemployment and loneliness is very important because these issues can have detrimental effects on the economy and health. Decreased loneliness could also help mitigate unemployment and improve people’s quality of life.

To address the issue, the researchers suggested that the government and employers should provide support to help people improve their mental health and well-being. Although the study was conducted before the pandemic, it’s believed that the issue may be more prevalent due to the increasing number of people working from home.

The study, which was conducted through a longitudinal study, collected data from over 15,000 individuals. The researchers were able to analyze the data using various factors such as age, gender, education, and marital status.

Antonieta Medina-Lara, the study’s senior author, said that loneliness is a prevalent social issue that’s often overlooked. It’s important to note that it can have detrimental effects on people’s mental health.

The findings of the study revealed that loneliness could have wider effects. It could affect people’s economic and mental health. It’s also important to note that policymakers and employers can take action to prevent this issue from affecting the workforce.

Dr. Ruben Mujica-Mota, a paper co-author, noted that the findings of the study showed that people who are lonely at any age are more prone to becoming unemployed. This is the first study to analyze the link between unemployment and loneliness.

The researchers noted that the link between loneliness and unemployment could have a negative impact on people’s mental health and well-being. It’s also important to note that this issue affects the working-age population.