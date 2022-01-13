Lohri 2022: Enjoy your festivities keeping Covid-19 in mind

Traditional games such as ludo, carrom, and even dumb charades or pass the parcel are a great way to spend a wonderful festive evening at home.

The festival of Lohri, one of the Punjab region’s most popular festivals, marks the end of the winter season and the harvest of rabi crops. Unlike most festivals, Lohri takes place on the same date every year — January 13, as per the Gregorian calendar. Families celebrate Lohri by lighting a bonfire and singing Punjabi folk songs.

This year, however, the festival will again be muted due to the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. However, the festivities can still continue in homes by following appropriate Covid-19 protocol.

Here are some tips to safely celebrate Lohri with loved ones.

HOMEMADE FOOD

Any Lohri celebration will be incomplete without the traditional delicacies associated with it. The festival begins with the bonfire but also involves the preparation of feasts from sesame, jagger, and peanuts. The traditional delicacies can be complemented with homemade food instead of ordering from restaurants.

INTIMATE GATHERING

The festival was celebrated with great fervour prior to the outbreak of Covid-19. Now, however, several state governments have imposed bans on public gatherings. The best way to circumvent the ban is to have an intimate gathering with a limited number of people to maintain physical distancing protocols.

HOME VENUE

With it being unsafe to venture out to celebrate the occasion publicly, inviting close friends and relatives for a private gathering at home is a good option. A small party at home will also help lower the expenses.

TRADITIONAL GAMES

Traditional games such as ludo, carrom, and even dumb charades or pass the parcel are a great way to spend a wonderful festive evening at home, surrounded by friends and family.

HOME DECORATIONS

Lohri is incomplete without decorations. However, it is best to be cautious when buying decorative items from the market. The items need to be thoroughly sanitised and washed before being used. Alternatively, sarees and dupattas can also be used to add vibrance to the decoration.