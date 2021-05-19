“Little Things We Do” to brighten our lives during this pandemic

The pandemic also re-established the findings of our previous study we conducted which highlighted how India needs to Make Space for Life, family, and passion.

By Sujit Patil,

Most responsible organisations have stepped in to support the country in these tough times in more ways than what is publicised. It begets the question: What has been our response as individuals to alleviate the negative impacts of the pandemic.

There have been numerous studies that highlight the positive co-relation between a national crisis and altruism. Fact is, we all are social animals; and psychologically, human mind is wired to offset stress with social support– whether its few calming words, a gesture, or even donations. There is enough pessimism and fear-psychosis in the environment and yet there is room for throwing light on small acts that can make the world a better place. The Godrej “Little Things We Do” research results vindicate this.

Our study revealed over half Indians (52%) have become conscious of the environment including growing plants and conserving energy. A majority of this can be attributed to the generation green comprising millennials and Gen Z. With the increasing income, global exposure, these generations exhibit an environmentally and socially-conscious consumer behavior. In fact, industry watchers believe that association with ethical and eco-friendly choices is becoming the new status symbol for young consumers and an expression of their identity.

The pandemic also re-established the findings of our previous study we conducted which highlighted how India needs to Make Space for Life, family, and passion. 36% of respondents claimed to now spend more time with their families because of the absence of long commutes, while 29% now take regular breaks throughout the day to de-stress and maintain work-life balance.

With work from home becoming more of a norm for a majority of the working force, consequently 19% reported that they are more efficient at work now – completing tasks within allotted working hours – because of the absence of distractions. While 16% believe that working from home has helped to improve their time management skills.

On the financial decisions, two key trends emerged from the study. One, the uncertainty led us to become more prudent on our purchases. Two, it revealed the altruistic side of people. As much as 44% acknowledged to have participated in community activities such as volunteering and helping the less privileged during the period of national lockdown.

We also found how the testing time brought back the focus on Mental and physical health. 36.16% of the people who were part of the study claimed to have quit unhealthy habits, while a staggering 58.22% said they engaged in activities which support their mental and physical fitness such as yoga, walking or meditation. Several organisations too included mental and physical health as a key objective under their employee engagement initiatives.

The micro-lockdowns and policy measures put in by responsible organizations asking employees to draw a line between family and work life liberated India’s creative side. One-in-five Indians (22.87%) stated they are more likely to cook, paint, sketch, or pursue other creative hobbies to keep themselves happy. Nearly a quarter (23.19%) found solace reading or listening to music during periods of lock-down.

To put in brevity, amidst the pandemic, people got a reminder how little things done by them have been an active catalyst in improving their health and wellbeing. They were also reminded of the duties they have towards the society and towards themselves – and more so towards their family.

(The author is Vice President and Head Corporate Brand and Communications Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)