Literary Rejoice On Sea: India’s first literature festival on ship begins off Mumbai coast

By Seema Wadhwa

There’s nothing quite creatively rewarding than a literature festival allowing like-minded individuals to come together to talk about literature and beyond. It’s even better when stalwarts take the stage to address trends and issues that need the spotlight.

The newest addition to lit fests is India’s first sailing literature festival in India- Queensline Lit Festival in Mumbai.

Creatively stimulating conversation s overlooking the abundant sea, and silhouettes of the financial capital over the crimson sky at sunset is how being a part of this lit fest feels. The setting sun in your face, and wind in your hair are also pleasant companions of this experiential literature extravaganza.

The three-day long festival was inaugurated by Barrister and Former First Lady of Britain, Cherie Blaire on Tuesday.

The first day of the lit festival marked a panel discussion with Cherie Blaire, film maker, actor, Nandita Das, globally renowned photographer, journalist and festival director, Kounteya Sinha on India’s Forgotten Women- Widows.

Speaking about issues faced by women, Nandita Das said, “We’re a land of paradoxises, we worship Goddess, we witness women running states, offices, and becoming pilots; yet we as a country have instances of female foeticide.”

She further added that we usually tend to associate lack of education with practices against women, but unfortunately a lot of times it’s affluent families who commit practices like gender discrimination, dowry, and sex determination

Speaking about gender equality, Das said, “Equality is a fundamental right, it’s a fight we all have to fight, not just for women to battle alone every day.”

Day two of the festival will see Padma Shri awardee- Raghu Rai, alongside Kounteya Sinha talk about Finding Faith in the 21st Century Rubble

Day three will welcome actor and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala in conversation with veteran journalist, Uma Nair on her book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life.

The festival offers a gala experience for admirers of literature and the maximum city. It takes place on the luxurious sailing diner, Queensline sea YAH which sets sail from Gateway of India. Attendees are transited to the ship via speedboats.