Lit fests script a new chapter; bring NE into the fold

When the organiser of the iconic annual Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) holds a national-level literary festival in a far-flung town of northeast India, it becomes a moment of pride for the people of the region. And, certainly, an opportunity “for local talents to connect with a broader network of creative individuals”, says Indra Hang Subba, the lone Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim.

Last week, Yuksom—a picturesque town in the western part of Sikkim— played host to the first edition of the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (SALF). Organised by Teamwork Arts (producer of JLF), the festival was home to several authors like Anand Neelakantan, Anuja Chauhan, Manjiri Prabhu and Ankush Saikia for two days on May 7 and 8.

“The presence of celebrities, renowned authors and prominent figures served as a valuable exchange medium for all involved. Such gatherings provide a platform for interaction and exchange of ideas between local artists, writers and the visiting literary figures. Moreover, the engagement of literary figures from outside (the state) not only enhances the festival experience but also enriches the local community by offering diverse perspectives and insights,” Subba adds.

The northeastern region of India, otherwise known for its spectacular beauty and rich traditions, has become the newest destination on the country’s culture circuit. So far, we have heard of lit fests going beyond the metropolises to small aspirational towns in India, but not the northeast. SALF, however, is changing that trend.

Norbugang Monastery

“The idea was to discover this region which is barely untouched. For us, it is also a way to be able to access new writings from here, new forms of performances,” says Sanjoy K Roy, MD of Teamwork Arts.

The government of Sikkim and the students’ wing of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha were Teamwork’s collaborators for the maiden edition of SALF. “For this year’s festival, they looked at the major costs of the festival,” adds Roy.

Commenting on the venue, which is located at a remote part of the state marred by poor road connectivity, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang says: “Yuksom is a historical place (it was the first capital of Sikkim) and the day (May 8) also marks the 50th anniversary of the historic 1973 Tripartite Agreement (which paved the way for the erstwhile kingdom of Sikkim to join the Indian Union). So far, we have had many festivals in the fields of sports, music, tourism, etc. But this festival (SALF) will impart knowledge among the people, especially school children.”

According to author Anand Neelakanthan, the very remoteness and the smallness of a place like Yuksom is its advantage to be a centre of culture. “Ancient monasteries and learning centres located in such remote locations became the nerve centres of cultural exchange, and a place like Yuksom can become the same in the modern era,” says the Asura author, who is known for his books on mythological fiction.

In big cities, such festivals often assume the character of a mela and become just another shopping experience, Neelakanthan says. “In places like Yuksom, only the real connoisseurs of art and literature would take the trouble to attend, and this makes such festivals special,” he adds.

The festival will also help in drawing more visitors to the region and put it on the global tourism map. “We hope that in the coming years, more and more people will come to this part of the world, as a part of the festival. This year, we brought some ambassadors with us. We hope that they go back and spread the word. In the future years, we will create packages and bring in tourists who generally come to the festival,” says Roy of Teamwork Arts.

As the first capital of Sikkim, Yuksom boasts a captivating history and offers visitors an opportunity to explore its remarkable cultural landmarks, says MP Subba. “The region’s abundant biodiversity, including over 500 bird species, more than 400 butterfly species, and over 60 types of orchids, further adds to its allure as a destination for nature enthusiasts. With its diverse offerings, the festival is poised to put Yuksom firmly on the tourist map, inviting visitors to discover its captivating blend of history, culture, and natural wonders,” he adds.