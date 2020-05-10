Liquor sale during lockdown: Liqour stockpile worth Rs 3,000 crore with restaurants, hotels! Urge state administration to permit sale

The government has also imposed an additional 70 per cent tax ‘Special Corona Fee’ on liquor. (Representative image)

Restaurants and hotels across the country have urged the state governments to allow them to sell the liquor. The move comes at a time when several state administrations have allowed the sale of retail alcohol with some guidelines. In its appeal to the state governments, the industry body further stated that there is a stockpile of around Rs 3,000 crore lying with them. Speaking to news agency PTI, Anurag Katriar, president, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said that the industry body requested every state govt to permit the selling liquor stocks through online mode.

Last week, the Supreme Court also advised the state governments to consider the online sale or non-direct contact and home delivery of the same. The direction comes following a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed in the top court seeking ban citing the transmission of the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 due to the overcrowding at liquor shops. A bench of the apex court headed by Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai also disposed the matter.

On May 01, 2020, in a fresh guideline, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the sale of liquor, paan, tobacco after maintaining minimum six feet social distancing. The guideline further stated that all these shops should not be located at markets and malls in the urban areas.

In the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government has started an e-token system under which the customers will get a specific time to purchase the liquor. The government has also imposed an additional 70 per cent tax ‘Special Corona Fee’ on liquor. In its first day, the Delhi govt has earned Rs 7.65 crore revenue from liquor sale after the imposition of the corona fee.